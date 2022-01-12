ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Research Forecasts Dementia Cases in United States Will Double by 2050

By Becky Upham
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy 2050, the number of U.S. adults over 40 living with dementia is projected to rise from 5.2 million people to 10.5 million, according to a new analysis. Published on January 6 in The Lancet, the study predicts that the number of people with dementia will go up in every country...

Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to stop dementia from nose

In a new study from Osaka City University, researchers found a method to stop dementia from the nose. Dementia is thought to occur when proteins called amyloid-β, tau, and α-synuclein accumulate in the brain. The team had previously shown in a study using mice that the antibiotic rifampicin...
Harvard Health

Tooth loss associated with cognitive impairment, dementia

Poor oral hygiene is a path to gum disease and tooth loss, and an increasing amount of evidence suggests there may also be a link to cognitive decline. One example, published October 2021 in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, evaluated 14 studies focusing on tooth loss and cognitive impairment among 34,000 older adults. People in the study with more tooth loss had, on average, a 48% greater risk for developing cognitive impairment and a 28% greater risk for dementia, compared with people who had less tooth loss. There was no significant difference in risk for dementia among people who had dentures (possibly because they can chew foods and maintain nutrition, the researchers speculated). The researchers say mouth bacteria may play a role in brain inflammation, which might promote cognitive problems. The takeaway: Brush your teeth twice a day, floss every day, and see your dentist regularly. It may also protect your brain.
Medical News Today

Dementia: Can probiotics improve cognitive function?

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia in the United States, affecting more than. The results of a meta-analysis suggest that probiotic supplementation may improve cognitive function in people with mild cognitive impairment. The review adds extra information about the correlations between gut health and brain health.
AFP

Reduced hospitalization risk, shorter stays for Omicron patients: US study

A preliminary US study of nearly 70,000 Covid positive people showed a substantially reduced risk of hospitalization and death from Omicron even after controlling for growing population immunity levels. People infected with Omicron were half as likely to be hospitalized, about 75 percent less likely to need intensive care, and around 90 percent less likely to die compared to those infected with the formerly dominant Delta variant, according to the paper. Of some 52,000 people infected with Omicron, none ended up on a ventilator, compared to 11 people from nearly 17,000 with Delta. Hospital stays lasted for a median of 1.5 days for Omicron compared to five days for Delta, and 90 percent of Omicron patients were discharged in three or fewer days.
Daily Beast

Dementia Rates Around the World Could Triple by 2050

With every passing year, our understanding of how dementia affects people and how we can treat it gets better and better. Unfortunately, every new year brings us closer to a crisis: According to a new study published Thursday in The Lancet, dementia rates around the world are expected to triple by the year 2050—affecting 153 million people, up from 57 million in 2019.
ABC News

Dementia cases may triple globally by 2050: Study

Unless countries act swiftly to address dementia risk factors, global cases of dementia may triple by 2050, according to a new study published Thursday in the Lancet. "Our study offers improved forecasts for dementia on a global scale as well as the country-level, giving policy makers and public health experts new insights to understand the drivers of these increases, based on the best available data," lead author Emma Nichols, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said in a statement.
SciDev.Net

Dementia cases ‘set to almost triple by 2050’

Global dementia cases ‘could rise to 153 million by 2050’. Authors call for investments to reduce lifestyle risk factors. The number of adults living with dementia could almost triple within the next three decades unless urgent steps are taken to reduce risk factors such as unhealthy lifestyles, a study has warned.
Elko Daily Free Press

Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Continue To Soar in the United States

Pediatric COVID-19 Cases , Continue To Soar in the United States. 'The Guardian' reports the Omicron variant has caused pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations to rise across the United States. As of January 2, the country averaged 672 child hospitalizations each day. Health officials say case counts more than doubled from the previous week. According to 'The Guardian,' experts predict the rapid rise of cases in children to become even worse. According to 'The Guardian,' experts predict the rapid rise of cases in children to become even worse. Per the American Academy of Pediatrics, for the week ending December 23, new cases in children increased 64%. We have about four times as many children admitted currently as we have had in any other wave. , Dr. Elaine Cox, chief medical officer at Riley Children's Health, via 'The Guardian'. Health officials say the Omicron variant has shown mostly mild symptoms in children. Out of the 830,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States, over 1,000 have been children. In response to the surge of Omicron, many school districts have decided to forge ahead. We have tools now that we didn’t have last year, that will allow us to keep schools open if we deploy those tools in the best possible way. , Brian Castrucci, CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, via 'The Guardian'. We have tools now that we didn’t have last year, that will allow us to keep schools open if we deploy those tools in the best possible way. , Brian Castrucci, CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, via 'The Guardian'
healio.com

Dementia cases may soar 166% worldwide by 2050

The number of people with dementia worldwide could increase 166%, from about 57.4 million people in 2019 to 152.8 million people in 2050, data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors Study showed. Overall, researchers predicted that the smallest percentage changes in the number of dementia cases...
biospace.com

Research Roundup: ADHD Drug Appears to Delay Alzheimer’s Symptoms and More

Alzheimer’s disease is associated with two abnormal proteins found in patients’ brains: beta-amyloid and tau. Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ability to clear beta-amyloid. Researchers at Emory investigated the use of an FDA-approved ADHD medication on patients with mild Alzheimer’s symptoms and found it appeared to reduce levels of tau. For that and more research stories, continue reading.
Daily Mail

Alzheimer's breakthrough as experts find clue as to how memory-robbing disease starts and say hallmark mutations may starve brain of crucial energy

Hopes of stopping Alzheimer's in its tracks were raised today as scientists said they may have found what drives the memory-robbing disease. Australian researchers believe their discovery — if proven true in human trials — may 'enormously benefit our ageing population'. Genes thought to raise the risk of...
MedicalXpress

COVID is not just a respiratory illness, it can cause strokes too

A new study adds to mounting evidence that COVID patients have an added risk of stroke. Researchers analyzed data on more than 20,000 U.S. adults hospitalized with COVID-19 between January and November 2020. The analysis found that their risk of stroke was higher than for patients with other types of infections, including flu.
