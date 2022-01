In Eastward, less certainly would have been more. Developer Pixpil presumably knew this since one of the two protagonists — a bearded miner named John — communicates through little more than a few shrugs. He is stoic and silent, a callback to many 90s console RPGs where protagonists somehow saved the world without muttering a single word. Instead, it feels like John’s share of the dialogue has been passed to the rest of the cast of this quirky adventure, a decision which is not always for the best.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO