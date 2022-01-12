ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita Marathon Announces Virtual Final Mile Challenge

 3 days ago

SANTA CLARITA MARATHON ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL FINAL MILE CHALLENGE

Local Elementary Students Encouraged to Complete Marathon Training

Though the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been cancelled, local elementary students are still encouraged to complete their training and finish the Final Mile Challenge.

The Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente, is a free-running program designed to promote health and fitness among children in Santa Clarita. The challenge consists of participants registering online and logging 25 miles run prior to the official Santa Clarita Marathon race day, which was scheduled for Saturday, February 12. Virtual Final Mile Challenge participants must register online by January 15.

With the switch to a virtual format this year, participants will be asked to log a total of 25 miles prior to race day then complete the final 1.2 miles of the marathon distance on February 12. The City of Santa Clarita will deliver finishers’ medals to each participant’s school for distribution. An alternate pickup option will be made available to homeschooled students only and will be coordinated via email.

To register your child for the virtual Final Mile Challenge and track miles run, please visit SCMarathon.org.

Santa Clarita is a city in northwestern Los Angeles County, California.

