Path Transitions Tell More:Optimizing Fuzzing Schedules via Runtime Program States

By Kunpeng Zhang, Xi Xiao, Xiaogang Zhu, Ruoxi Sun, Minhui Xue, Sheng Wen
 3 days ago

Coverage-guided Greybox Fuzzing (CGF) is one of the most successful and widely-used techniques for bug hunting. Two major approaches are adopted to optimize CGF: (i) to reduce search space of inputs by inferring relationships between input bytes and path constraints; (ii) to formulate fuzzing processes (e.g., path transitions) and build up...

5 Programming Languages To Kickstart your Software Development Career in 2022

Python is in the boom, mainly due to Data Science and Machine Learning. C++ is basically C on Zenkai boost (dragon ball reference) Java is a powerful language that does not lose its shine. Java is used heavily on big data applications. Javascript gives the website its shape and style, HTML and CSS give the website its shape. Let me know if you agree with my list? Are there any other languages that should be on the list? Let me tell you in the comments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
High-contrast, speckle-free, true 3D holography via binary CGH optimization

Holography is a promising approach to implement the three-dimensional (3D) projection beyond the present two-dimensional technology. True 3D holography requires abilities of arbitrary 3D volume projection with high-axial resolution and independent control of all 3D voxels. However, it has been challenging to implement the true 3D holography with high-reconstruction quality due to the speckle. Here, we propose the practical solution to realize speckle-free, high-contrast, true 3D holography by combining random-phase, temporal multiplexing, binary holography, and binary optimization. We adopt the random phase for the true 3D implementation to achieve the maximum axial resolution with fully independent control of the 3D voxels. We develop the high-performance binary hologram optimization framework to minimize the binary quantization noise, which provides accurate and high-contrast reconstructions for 2D as well as 3D cases. Utilizing the fast operation of binary modulation, the full-color high-framerate holographic video projection is realized while the speckle noise of random phase is overcome by temporal multiplexing. Our high-quality true 3D holography is experimentally verified by projecting multiple arbitrary dense images simultaneously. The proposed method can be adopted in various applications of holography, where we show additional demonstration that realistic true 3D hologram in VR and AR near-eye displays. The realization will open a new path towards the next generation of holography.
COMPUTERS
Learning Free Gait Transition for Quadruped Robots via Phase-Guided Controller

Gaits and transitions are key components in legged locomotion. For legged robots, describing and reproducing gaits as well as transitions remain longstanding challenges. Reinforcement learning has become a powerful tool to formulate controllers for legged robots. Learning multiple gaits and transitions, nevertheless, is related to the multi-task learning problems. In this work, we present a novel framework for training a simple control policy for a quadruped robot to locomote in various gaits. Four independent phases are used as the interface between the gait generator and the control policy, which characterizes the movement of four feet. Guided by the phases, the quadruped robot is able to locomote according to the generated gaits, such as walk, trot, pacing and bounding, and to make transitions among those gaits. More general phases can be used to generate complex gaits, such as mixed rhythmic dancing. With the control policy, the Black Panther robot, a medium-dog-sized quadruped robot, can perform all learned motor skills while following the velocity commands smoothly and robustly in natural environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Accelerated Optimization on Riemannian Manifolds via Projected Variational Integrators

A variational formulation of accelerated optimization on normed spaces was recently introduced by considering a specific family of time-dependent Bregman Lagrangian and Hamiltonian systems whose corresponding trajectories converge to the minimizer of the given convex function at an arbitrary accelerated rate of $\mathcal{O}(1/t^p)$. This framework has been exploited using time-adaptive geometric integrators to design efficient explicit algorithms for symplectic accelerated optimization. It was observed that geometric discretizations were substantially less prone to stability issues, and were therefore more robust, reliable, and computationally efficient. More recently, this variational framework has been extended to the Riemannian manifold setting by considering a more general family of time-dependent Bregman Lagrangian and Hamiltonian systems on Riemannian manifolds. It is thus natural to develop time-adaptive Hamiltonian variational integrators for accelerated optimization on Riemannian manifolds. In the past, Hamiltonian variational integrators have been constructed with holonomic constraints, but the resulting algorithms were implicit in nature, which significantly increased their cost per iteration. In this paper, we will test the performance of explicit methods based on Hamiltonian variational integrators combined with projections that constrain the numerical solution to remain on the constraint manifold.
MATHEMATICS
The registry refers to a nonexistent Java Runtime Environment installation or the Runtime is corrupted

If previously you were able to open applications without issues on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, but then out of the blue when you try to open certain apps you get the error message prompt The registry refers to a nonexistent Java Runtime Environment installation or the Runtime is corrupted. This post identifies the likely culprits as well as provides the most suitable solutions to resolve the issue on your device.
SOFTWARE
Sensing performance enhancement via asymmetric gain optimization in the atom-light hybrid interferometer

The SU (1,1)-type atom-light hybrid interferometer (SALHI) is a kind of interferometer that is sensitive to both the optical phase and atomic phase. However, the loss has been an unavoidable problem in practical applications and greatly limits the use of interferometers. Visibility is an important parameter to evaluate the sensing performance of interferometers. Here, we experimentally demonstrate the mitigating effect of the loss on visibility of the SALHI via asymmetric gain optimization, where the maximum threshold of loss to visibility close to $100\%$ is increased. Furthermore, we theoretically find that the optimal condition for the largest visibility is the same as that for the enhancement of signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) to the best value in the presence of losses using the intensity detection, indicating that the visibility can act as an experimental operational criterion for SNR improvement in practical applications. Improvement of the interference visibility means achievement of SNR enhancement. Our results provide a significant foundation for practical application of the SALHI in radar and ranging measurements.
SCIENCE
Solving Dynamic Graph Problems with Multi-Attention Deep Reinforcement Learning

Graph problems such as traveling salesman problem, or finding minimal Steiner trees are widely studied and used in data engineering and computer science. Typically, in real-world applications, the features of the graph tend to change over time, thus, finding a solution to the problem becomes challenging. The dynamic version of many graph problems are the key for a plethora of real-world problems in transportation, telecommunication, and social networks. In recent years, using deep learning techniques to find heuristic solutions for NP-hard graph combinatorial problems has gained much interest as these learned heuristics can find near-optimal solutions efficiently. However, most of the existing methods for learning heuristics focus on static graph problems. The dynamic nature makes NP-hard graph problems much more challenging to learn, and the existing methods fail to find reasonable solutions.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS
SeamlessGAN: Self-Supervised Synthesis of Tileable Texture Maps

We present SeamlessGAN, a method capable of automatically generating tileable texture maps from a single input exemplar. In contrast to most existing methods, focused solely on solving the synthesis problem, our work tackles both problems, synthesis and tileability, simultaneously. Our key idea is to realize that tiling a latent space within a generative network trained using adversarial expansion techniques produces outputs with continuity at the seam intersection that can be then be turned into tileable images by cropping the central area. Since not every value of the latent space is valid to produce high-quality outputs, we leverage the discriminator as a perceptual error metric capable of identifying artifact-free textures during a sampling process. Further, in contrast to previous work on deep texture synthesis, our model is designed and optimized to work with multi-layered texture representations, enabling textures composed of multiple maps such as albedo, normals, etc. We extensively test our design choices for the network architecture, loss function and sampling parameters. We show qualitatively and quantitatively that our approach outperforms previous methods and works for textures of different types.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
MATHEMATICS
REST: Debiased Social Recommendation via Reconstructing Exposure Strategies

The recommendation system, relying on historical observational data to model the complex relationships among the users and items, has achieved great success in real-world applications. Selection bias is one of the most important issues of the existing observational data based approaches, which is actually caused by multiple types of unobserved exposure strategies (e.g. promotions and holiday effects). Though various methods have been proposed to address this problem, they are mainly relying on the implicit debiasing techniques but not explicitly modeling the unobserved exposure strategies. By explicitly Reconstructing Exposure STrategies (REST in short), we formalize the recommendation problem as the counterfactual reasoning and propose the debiased social recommendation method. In REST, we assume that the exposure of an item is controlled by the latent exposure strategies, the user, and the item. Based on the above generation process, we first provide the theoretical guarantee of our method via identification analysis. Second, we employ a variational auto-encoder to reconstruct the latent exposure strategies, with the help of the social networks and the items. Third, we devise a counterfactual reasoning based recommendation algorithm by leveraging the recovered exposure strategies. Experiments on four real-world datasets, including three published datasets and one private WeChat Official Account dataset, demonstrate significant improvements over several state-of-the-art methods.
INTERNET
Criticality-Based Varying Step-Number Algorithm for Reinforcement Learning

In the context of reinforcement learning we introduce the concept of criticality of a state, which indicates the extent to which the choice of action in that particular state influences the expected return. That is, a state in which the choice of action is more likely to influence the final outcome is considered as more critical than a state in which it is less likely to influence the final outcome.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Spatiotemporal Clustering with Neyman-Scott Processes via Connections to Bayesian Nonparametric Mixture Models

Neyman-Scott process (NSP) are point process models that generate clusters of points in time or space. They are natural models for a wide range of phenomena, ranging from neural spike trains to document streams. The clustering property is achieved via a doubly stochastic formulation: first, a set of latent events is drawn from a Poisson process; then, each latent event generates a set of observed data points according to another Poisson process. This construction is similar to Bayesian nonparametric mixture models like the Dirichlet process mixture model (DPMM) in that the number of latent events (i.e. clusters) is a random variable, but the point process formulation makes the NSP especially well suited to modeling spatiotemporal data. While many specialized algorithms have been developed for DPMMs, comparatively fewer works have focused on inference in NSPs. Here, we present novel connections between NSPs and DPMMs, with the key link being a third class of Bayesian mixture models called mixture of finite mixture models (MFMMs). Leveraging this connection, we adapt the standard collapsed Gibbs sampling algorithm for DPMMs to enable scalable Bayesian inference on NSP models. We demonstrate the potential of Neyman-Scott processes on a variety of applications including sequence detection in neural spike trains and event detection in document streams.
COMPUTERS
Statistically Optimal First Order Algorithms: A Proof via Orthogonalization

We consider a class of statistical estimation problems in which we are given a random data matrix ${\boldsymbol X}\in {\mathbb R}^{n\times d}$ (and possibly some labels ${\boldsymbol y}\in{\mathbb R}^n$) and would like to estimate a coefficient vector ${\boldsymbol \theta}\in{\mathbb R}^d$ (or possibly a constant number of such vectors). Special cases include low-rank matrix estimation and regularized estimation in generalized linear models (e.g., sparse regression). First order methods proceed by iteratively multiplying current estimates by ${\boldsymbol X}$ or its transpose. Examples include gradient descent or its accelerated variants.
MATHEMATICS
Real-Time GPU-Accelerated Machine Learning Based Multiuser Detection for 5G and Beyond

Matthias Mehlhose, Daniel Schäufele, Daniyal Amir Awan, Guillermo Marcus, Nikolaus Binder, Martin Kasparick, Renato L. G. Cavalcante, Sławomir Stańczak, Alexander Keller. Adaptive partial linear beamforming meets the need of 5G and future 6G applications for high flexibility and adaptability. Choosing an appropriate tradeoff between conflicting goals opens the recently proposed multiuser (MU) detection method. Due to their high spatial resolution, nonlinear beamforming filters can significantly outperform linear approaches in stationary scenarios with massive connectivity. However, a dramatic decrease in performance can be expected in high mobility scenarios because they are very susceptible to changes in the wireless channel. The robustness of linear filters is required, considering these changes. One way to respond appropriately is to use online machine learning algorithms. The theory of algorithms based on the adaptive projected subgradient method (APSM) is rich, and they promise accurate tracking capabilities in dynamic wireless environments. However, one of the main challenges comes from the real-time implementation of these algorithms, which involve projections on time-varying closed convex sets. While the projection operations are relatively simple, their vast number poses a challenge in ultralow latency (ULL) applications where latency constraints must be satisfied in every radio frame. Taking non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) systems as an example, this paper explores the acceleration of APSM-based algorithms through massive parallelization. The result is a GPU-accelerated real-time implementation of an orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM)-based transceiver that enables detection latency of less than one millisecond and therefore complies with the requirements of 5G and beyond. To meet the stringent physical layer latency requirements, careful co-design of hardware and software is essential, especially in virtualized wireless systems with hardware accelerators.
COMPUTERS
Benchmarking Problems for Robust Discrete Optimization

Robust discrete optimization is a highly active field of research where a plenitude of combinations between decision criteria, uncertainty sets and underlying nominal problems are considered. Usually, a robust problem becomes harder to solve than its nominal counterpart, even if it remains in the same complexity class. For this reason, specialized solution algorithms have been developed. To further drive the development of stronger solution algorithms and to facilitate the comparison between methods, a set of benchmark instances is necessary but so far missing. In this paper we propose a further step towards this goal by proposing several instance generation procedures for combinations of min-max, min-max regret, two-stage and recoverable robustness with interval, discrete or budgeted uncertainty sets. Besides sampling methods that go beyond the simple uniform sampling method that is the de-facto standard to produce instances, also optimization models to construct hard instances are considered. Using a selection problem for the nominal ground problem, we are able to generate instances that are several orders of magnitudes harder to solve than uniformly sampled instances when solving them with a general mixed-integer programming solver. All instances and generator codes are made available online.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The curse of overparametrization in adversarial training: Precise analysis of robust generalization for random features regression

Successful deep learning models often involve training neural network architectures that contain more parameters than the number of training samples. Such overparametrized models have been extensively studied in recent years, and the virtues of overparametrization have been established from both the statistical perspective, via the double-descent phenomenon, and the computational perspective via the structural properties of the optimization landscape.
COMPUTERS
Certifiable Robustness for Nearest Neighbor Classifiers

ML models are typically trained using large datasets of high quality. However, training datasets often contain inconsistent or incomplete data. To tackle this issue, one solution is to develop algorithms that can check whether a prediction of a model is certifiably robust. Given a learning algorithm that produces a classifier and given an example at test time, a classification outcome is certifiably robust if it is predicted by every model trained across all possible worlds (repairs) of the uncertain (inconsistent) dataset. This notion of robustness falls naturally under the framework of certain answers. In this paper, we study the complexity of certifying robustness for a simple but widely deployed classification algorithm, $k$-Nearest Neighbors ($k$-NN). Our main focus is on inconsistent datasets when the integrity constraints are functional dependencies (FDs). For this setting, we establish a dichotomy in the complexity of certifying robustness w.r.t. the set of FDs: the problem either admits a polynomial time algorithm, or it is coNP-hard. Additionally, we exhibit a similar dichotomy for the counting version of the problem, where the goal is to count the number of possible worlds that predict a certain label. As a byproduct of our study, we also establish the complexity of a problem related to finding an optimal subset repair that may be of independent interest.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Data-Driven Modeling and Prediction of Non-Linearizable Dynamics via Spectral Submanifolds

We develop a methodology to construct low-dimensional predictive models from data sets representing essentially nonlinear (or non-linearizable) dynamical systems with a hyperbolic linear part that are subject to external forcing with finitely many frequencies. Our data-driven, sparse, nonlinear models are obtained as extended normal forms of the reduced dynamics on low-dimensional, attracting spectral submanifolds (SSMs) of the dynamical system. We illustrate the power of data-driven SSM reduction on high-dimensional numerical data sets and experimental measurements involving beam oscillations, vortex shedding and sloshing in a water tank. We find that SSM reduction trained on unforced data also predicts nonlinear response accurately under additional external forcing.
COMPUTERS
Automatic Sparse Connectivity Learning for Neural Networks

Since sparse neural networks usually contain many zero weights, these unnecessary network connections can potentially be eliminated without degrading network performance. Therefore, well-designed sparse neural networks have the potential to significantly reduce FLOPs and computational resources. In this work, we propose a new automatic pruning method - Sparse Connectivity Learning (SCL). Specifically, a weight is re-parameterized as an element-wise multiplication of a trainable weight variable and a binary mask. Thus, network connectivity is fully described by the binary mask, which is modulated by a unit step function. We theoretically prove the fundamental principle of using a straight-through estimator (STE) for network pruning. This principle is that the proxy gradients of STE should be positive, ensuring that mask variables converge at their minima. After finding Leaky ReLU, Softplus, and Identity STEs can satisfy this principle, we propose to adopt Identity STE in SCL for discrete mask relaxation. We find that mask gradients of different features are very unbalanced, hence, we propose to normalize mask gradients of each feature to optimize mask variable training. In order to automatically train sparse masks, we include the total number of network connections as a regularization term in our objective function. As SCL does not require pruning criteria or hyper-parameters defined by designers for network layers, the network is explored in a larger hypothesis space to achieve optimized sparse connectivity for the best performance. SCL overcomes the limitations of existing automatic pruning methods. Experimental results demonstrate that SCL can automatically learn and select important network connections for various baseline network structures. Deep learning models trained by SCL outperform the SOTA human-designed and automatic pruning methods in sparsity, accuracy, and FLOPs reduction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

