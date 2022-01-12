ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Wastewater: The Quiet Revolution That's Tackling Generational Challenges

By From The Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater utilities have become America’s unexpected source of front-page news,...

Water Security: The Biggest Challenge

Fresh water is a vital resource for human life. However, population growth and enhanced living standards, together with the expansion of industrial and agricultural activities, are creating unprecedented demands on clean water supplies all over the world. Less than 0.5 percent of the water that covers 70 percent of our...
etftrends.com

The Next Wave of Digital Revolution Has Begun: The Rise of India

Digitization of the developing world has reached an inflection point. The conditions and technology that revolutionized Silicon Valley have now spread, evolved, and matured worldwide, creating billions of digital natives and numerous unicorns in all corners of the globe. With India’s swelling middle class of youthful digitized consumers at its back, numerous unicorns have emerged that are now poised to go public as the rise of a modernized India begins.
GreenBiz

Scaling the circular economy requires a digital revolution

This article was originally published on Circle Economy. Technology can be a tremendous force for good. When leveraged for the right purpose it can improve the state of the planet at an incredible rate. Ivonne Bojoh, quoted above, is no stranger to working on pioneering technology. With a background in...
The Conversation U.S.

A 21st-century reinvention of the electric grid is crucial for solving the climate change crisis

In the summer of 1988, scientist James Hansen testified to Congress that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels was dangerously warming the planet. Scientific meetings were held, voluminous reports were written, and national pledges were made, but because fossil fuels were comparatively cheap, little concrete action was taken to reduce carbon emissions. Then, beginning around 2009, first wind turbines and then solar photovoltaic panels decreased enough in cost to become competitive in electricity markets. More installations resulted in more “learning curve” cost reductions – the decrease in cost with every doubling of deployment. Since 2009, the prices of wind and solar...
Private Investment Trends In Water And Wastewater Utilities

Initial advice for utilities considering privatization, public-private partnerships, and consolidation. As the population increases and more people live in water-scarce regions, more demands are placed on already stressed water resources and systems. In the U.S., many systems struggle with aging infrastructure and increasingly extreme weather events including droughts, floods, and freezes.
Genetic Engineering News

Tackling Life’s Toughest AI Challenge

Drug development and regulation is undergoing a quiet revolution. As discussed in the December 2021 issue of GEN, the European Parliament resolution to phase out animal testing has been followed by a similar initiative in the United States, the FDA Modernization Act of 2021. If this bill becomes law, it will remove an 80-year-old statute that mandates reliance on animal studies. The stage is now set for a transformation of how we discover, develop, and regulate drugs, and a new class of artificial intelligence technologies is an important part of this transformation.
AFP

Last nine years all among 10 hottest-ever, says US

The nine years spanning 2013-2021 all rank among the 10 hottest on record, according to an annual report a US agency released Thursday, the latest data underscoring the global climate crisis. For 2021, the average temperature across global surfaces was 1.51 degrees Fahrenheit (0.84 degrees Celsius) above the 20th-century average, making the year the sixth-hottest in the overall record, which goes back to 1880.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tiger sharks expanding range and could increasingly encounter humans as oceans warm due to climate crisis

Warming oceans due to the climate crisis are having a significant impact on the migratory patterns of tiger sharks, allowing the apex predator to expand its range, but also exposing them to new risks, a new study has warned.Research by scientists at the University of Miami has found both the location and timing of tiger shark migrations have changed as the world’s seas have warmed, increasingly moving them out of protected areas outside of protected areas, where they are more vulnerable to commercial fishing.The tiger shark is the largest of the predatory sharks, with adults occasionally exceeding 7.5 metres (24.6...
WILDLIFE
Deadline

Joe Biden Appoints Star Jones To U.S. Commission For The Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad

Star Jones, who will become the host and judge on Divorce Court later this year, has another new gig: A presidential appointment to a U.S. commission. President Joe Biden tapped Jones to serve as one of the members of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an agency which is tasked with identifying and reporting monuments, historic buildings and cemeteries in Eastern and Central Europe “that are associated with the heritage of U.S. citizens,” according to the law that created it in 1985. Jones, a former homicide prosecutor, was one of the original co-hosts of The View. She’s a principal of Instant Impact Group, LLC, which advises on diversity and equity programs. She also served as president and board director of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., and of the International Association of Women. Biden also appointed six others to the commission, including G. Jonathan Greenwald, Nicole Mavis Isaac, Nancy Kaufman, Michael Marquardt, Maureen Pikarski and Bill Shaheen. The commission was set up to ensure that such sites — historically important for populations impacted by Nazism and communism — are preserved. Jones will replace Faith Jenkins as the judge on Divorce Court this fall. The latest incarnation of the show started in 1999.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

US to hold largest-ever offshore wind farm auction next month

The US government announced Wednesday it will auction more than 480,000 acres off the coasts of New York and New Jersey to build wind farms as part of its campaign to supply renewable energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. The auction comes after the state governments of New York and New Jersey announced plans to install 16 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2035, the largest such commitment in the country, the Interior Department said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

