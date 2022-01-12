ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too Afraid to Drive: Systematic Discovery of Semantic DoS Vulnerability in Autonomous Driving Planning under Physical-World Attacks

By Ziwen Wan, Junjie Shen, Jalen Chuang, Xin Xia, Joshua Garcia, Jiaqi Ma, Qi Alfred Chen
 3 days ago

In high-level Autonomous Driving (AD) systems, behavioral planning is in charge of making high-level driving decisions such as cruising and stopping, and thus highly securitycritical. In this work, we perform the first systematic study of semantic security vulnerabilities specific to overly-conservative AD behavioral planning behaviors, i.e., those that can cause failed...

On the Real-World Adversarial Robustness of Real-Time Semantic Segmentation Models for Autonomous Driving

The existence of real-world adversarial examples (commonly in the form of patches) poses a serious threat for the use of deep learning models in safety-critical computer vision tasks such as visual perception in autonomous driving. This paper presents an extensive evaluation of the robustness of semantic segmentation models when attacked with different types of adversarial patches, including digital, simulated, and physical ones. A novel loss function is proposed to improve the capabilities of attackers in inducing a misclassification of pixels. Also, a novel attack strategy is presented to improve the Expectation Over Transformation method for placing a patch in the scene. Finally, a state-of-the-art method for detecting adversarial patch is first extended to cope with semantic segmentation models, then improved to obtain real-time performance, and eventually evaluated in real-world scenarios. Experimental results reveal that, even though the adversarial effect is visible with both digital and real-world attacks, its impact is often spatially confined to areas of the image around the patch. This opens to further questions about the spatial robustness of real-time semantic segmentation models.
Black-box Safety Analysis and Retraining of DNNs based on Feature Extraction and Clustering

Deep neural networks (DNNs) have demonstrated superior performance over classical machine learning to support many features in safety-critical systems. Although DNNs are now widely used in such systems (e.g., self driving cars), there is limited progress regarding automated support for functional safety analysis in DNN-based systems. For example, the identification of root causes of errors, to enable both risk analysis and DNN retraining, remains an open problem. In this paper, we propose SAFE, a black-box approach to automatically characterize the root causes of DNN errors. SAFE relies on a transfer learning model pre-trained on ImageNet to extract the features from error-inducing images. It then applies a density-based clustering algorithm to detect arbitrary shaped clusters of images modeling plausible causes of error. Last, clusters are used to effectively retrain and improve the DNN. The black-box nature of SAFE is motivated by our objective not to require changes or even access to the DNN internals to facilitate adoption.
Criticality-Based Varying Step-Number Algorithm for Reinforcement Learning

In the context of reinforcement learning we introduce the concept of criticality of a state, which indicates the extent to which the choice of action in that particular state influences the expected return. That is, a state in which the choice of action is more likely to influence the final outcome is considered as more critical than a state in which it is less likely to influence the final outcome.
Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks

Class imbalance occurs in many real-world applications, including image classification, where the number of images in each class differs significantly. With imbalanced data, the generative adversarial networks (GANs) leans to majority class samples. The two recent methods, Balancing GAN (BAGAN) and improved BAGAN (BAGAN-GP), are proposed as an augmentation tool to handle this problem and restore the balance to the data. The former pre-trains the autoencoder weights in an unsupervised manner. However, it is unstable when the images from different categories have similar features. The latter is improved based on BAGAN by facilitating supervised autoencoder training, but the pre-training is biased towards the majority classes. In this work, we propose a novel Conditional Variational Autoencoder with Balanced Pre-training for Generative Adversarial Networks (CAPGAN) as an augmentation tool to generate realistic synthetic images. In particular, we utilize a conditional convolutional variational autoencoder with supervised and balanced pre-training for the GAN initialization and training with gradient penalty. Our proposed method presents a superior performance of other state-of-the-art methods on the highly imbalanced version of MNIST, Fashion-MNIST, CIFAR-10, and two medical imaging datasets. Our method can synthesize high-quality minority samples in terms of Fréchet inception distance, structural similarity index measure and perceptual quality.
Towards a trustworthy, secure and reliable enclave for machine learning in a hospital setting: The Essen Medical Computing Platform (EMCP)

Hendrik F. R. Schmidt (1), Jörg Schlötterer (1, 2, 3), Marcel Bargull (1), Enrico Nasca (1, 3), Ryan Aydelott (1), Christin Seifert (1, 2, 3), Folker Meyer (1, 2) ((1) Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany (2) University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany (3) Cancer Research Center Cologne Essen (CCCE), Essen, Germany)
Interacting with Human Drivers: Human-like Driving and Decision Making for Autonomous Vehicles

In this paper, a human-like driving and decision-making framework is designed for autonomous vehicles (AVs), which aims to make AVs better integrate into the transportation ecology of human driving and eliminate the misunderstanding and incompatibility of human drivers to autonomous driving. Based on the analysis of the INTERACTION dataset, a driving aggressiveness estimation model is established with the fuzzy inference approach. Then, a human-like driving model is designed, which integrates the brain emotional learning circuit model (BELCM) with the two-point preview model. In the human-like lane-change decision-making algorithm, the cost function is designed comprehensively considering driving safety and travel efficiency. Based on the cost function and multi-constraint, the dynamic game algorithm is applied to modelling the interaction and decision making between AV and human driver. Additionally, to guarantee the lane-change safety of AVs, an artificial potential field model is built for collision risk assessment. Finally, based on the driving simulator, the proposed algorithm is evaluated with the human-in-the-loop experiments.
Key factors driving the physical security and cybersecurity convergence

The Internet of Things (IoT) has blurred what was already a narrowing gap between physical security and cybersecurity functions. You could refer to this emerging reality as security convergence. You could call it holistic security. Irrespective of the term, convergence is the realization that you cannot effectively secure enterprise infrastructure if physical security and cybersecurity are in separate silos.
Privacy-Utility Trades in Crowdsourced Signal Map Obfuscation

Cellular providers and data aggregating companies crowdsource celluar signal strength measurements from user devices to generate signal maps, which can be used to improve network performance. Recognizing that this data collection may be at odds with growing awareness of privacy concerns, we consider obfuscating such data before the data leaves the mobile device. The goal is to increase privacy such that it is difficult to recover sensitive features from the obfuscated data (e.g. user ids and user whereabouts), while still allowing network providers to use the data for improving network services (i.e. create accurate signal maps). To examine this privacy-utility tradeoff, we identify privacy and utility metrics and threat models suited to signal strength measurements. We then obfuscate the measurements using several preeminent techniques, spanning differential privacy, generative adversarial privacy, and information-theoretic privacy techniques, in order to benchmark a variety of promising obfuscation approaches and provide guidance to real-world engineers who are tasked to build signal maps that protect privacy without hurting utility. Our evaluation results, based on multiple, diverse, real-world signal map datasets, demonstrate the feasibility of concurrently achieving adequate privacy and utility, with obfuscation strategies which use the structure and intended use of datasets in their design, and target average-case, rather than worst-case, guarantees.
Driving Conflict Resolution of Autonomous Vehicles at Unsignalized Intersections: A Differential Game Approach

Considering personalized driving preferences, a new decision-making framework is developed using a differential game approach to resolve the driving conflicts of autonomous vehicles (AVs) at unsignalized intersections. To realize human-like driving and personalized decision-making, driving aggressiveness is first defined for AVs. To improve driving safety, a Gaussian potential field model is built for collision risk assessment. Besides, in the proposed decision making framework, the collision risk assessment model is further used to reduce the computational complexity based on an event-triggered mechanism. In the construction of payoff function, both driving safety and passing efficiency are comprehensively considered, and the driving aggressiveness is also reflected. Two kinds of equilibrium solution to the differential game, i.e., the Nash equilibrium and Stackelberg equilibrium, are discussed and solved. Finally, the proposed decision making algorithm is tested through a hardware-in-the-loop testing platform, and its feasibility, effectiveness and real-time implementation performance are validated.
The curse of overparametrization in adversarial training: Precise analysis of robust generalization for random features regression

Successful deep learning models often involve training neural network architectures that contain more parameters than the number of training samples. Such overparametrized models have been extensively studied in recent years, and the virtues of overparametrization have been established from both the statistical perspective, via the double-descent phenomenon, and the computational perspective via the structural properties of the optimization landscape.
Real-Time GPU-Accelerated Machine Learning Based Multiuser Detection for 5G and Beyond

Matthias Mehlhose, Daniel Schäufele, Daniyal Amir Awan, Guillermo Marcus, Nikolaus Binder, Martin Kasparick, Renato L. G. Cavalcante, Sławomir Stańczak, Alexander Keller. Adaptive partial linear beamforming meets the need of 5G and future 6G applications for high flexibility and adaptability. Choosing an appropriate tradeoff between conflicting goals opens the recently proposed multiuser (MU) detection method. Due to their high spatial resolution, nonlinear beamforming filters can significantly outperform linear approaches in stationary scenarios with massive connectivity. However, a dramatic decrease in performance can be expected in high mobility scenarios because they are very susceptible to changes in the wireless channel. The robustness of linear filters is required, considering these changes. One way to respond appropriately is to use online machine learning algorithms. The theory of algorithms based on the adaptive projected subgradient method (APSM) is rich, and they promise accurate tracking capabilities in dynamic wireless environments. However, one of the main challenges comes from the real-time implementation of these algorithms, which involve projections on time-varying closed convex sets. While the projection operations are relatively simple, their vast number poses a challenge in ultralow latency (ULL) applications where latency constraints must be satisfied in every radio frame. Taking non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) systems as an example, this paper explores the acceleration of APSM-based algorithms through massive parallelization. The result is a GPU-accelerated real-time implementation of an orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM)-based transceiver that enables detection latency of less than one millisecond and therefore complies with the requirements of 5G and beyond. To meet the stringent physical layer latency requirements, careful co-design of hardware and software is essential, especially in virtualized wireless systems with hardware accelerators.
TuSimple Develops Autonomous Domain Controller Using NVIDIA DRIVE Orin to Bring Level 4 Autonomous Trucking to Market at Scale

TuSimple, a global autonomous driving technology company, has expanded its ongoing partnership with NVIDIA to design and develop an advanced autonomous domain controller (ADC) specifically engineered for TuSimple’s Level 4 autonomous trucking applications. The ADC design will incorporate the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC), which is specifically designed for AI-based autonomous driving applications. The collaboration with NVIDIA is intended to accelerate TuSimple’s ability to put autonomous trucks on the Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) at scale with a production-ready computing solution capable of handling both the unique requirements and powerful computational needs of TuSimple’s autonomous driving system (ADS).
Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
Semiquantum Private Comparison of Size Relationship Based on d-level Single-Particle States

In this paper, we propose a novel semiquantum private comparison (SQPC) protocol of size relationship based on d-level single-particle states. The designed protocol can compare the size relationship of different privacy messages from two classical users with the help of a semi-honest third party (TP), who is permitted to misbehave on her own but cannot be in collusion with anyone else. The correctness analysis shows that this protocol can gain correct comparison results. The security analysis turns out that this protocol can resist famous outside attacks and participant attacks. Moreover, this protocol can guarantee that TP does not know the accurate comparison results. Compared with the only existing SQPC protocol of size relationship (Quantum Inf. Process. 20:124 (2021)), this protocol takes advantage over it on the aspects of initial quantum resource, TP's measurement operations and TP's knowledge about the comparison results.
An Exclusive Interview with Mobileye CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua: The Future of Autonomous Driving

It’s hard to avoid that autonomous vehicles are a key part of how we are going to be discussing the technology and machine learning of the future. For the best part of a decade, we’ve been discussing the different levels of autonomy, from Level 1 (basic assistance) to Level 4 (full automation with some failover) and Level 5 (full automation with full failover), and what combined software and hardware solution we need to create it. One of the major companies in this space is Mobileye, acquired by Intel in 2017, and the company has recently celebrated 100 million chips sold in this space. Today we’re talking with CEO and Co-Founder Professor Amnon Shashua about the latest announcements from Mobileye at this year’s CES, including the company’s next-generation all-in-one single-chip solution for Level 4.
Spatiotemporal Clustering with Neyman-Scott Processes via Connections to Bayesian Nonparametric Mixture Models

Neyman-Scott process (NSP) are point process models that generate clusters of points in time or space. They are natural models for a wide range of phenomena, ranging from neural spike trains to document streams. The clustering property is achieved via a doubly stochastic formulation: first, a set of latent events is drawn from a Poisson process; then, each latent event generates a set of observed data points according to another Poisson process. This construction is similar to Bayesian nonparametric mixture models like the Dirichlet process mixture model (DPMM) in that the number of latent events (i.e. clusters) is a random variable, but the point process formulation makes the NSP especially well suited to modeling spatiotemporal data. While many specialized algorithms have been developed for DPMMs, comparatively fewer works have focused on inference in NSPs. Here, we present novel connections between NSPs and DPMMs, with the key link being a third class of Bayesian mixture models called mixture of finite mixture models (MFMMs). Leveraging this connection, we adapt the standard collapsed Gibbs sampling algorithm for DPMMs to enable scalable Bayesian inference on NSP models. We demonstrate the potential of Neyman-Scott processes on a variety of applications including sequence detection in neural spike trains and event detection in document streams.
Solving Dynamic Graph Problems with Multi-Attention Deep Reinforcement Learning

Graph problems such as traveling salesman problem, or finding minimal Steiner trees are widely studied and used in data engineering and computer science. Typically, in real-world applications, the features of the graph tend to change over time, thus, finding a solution to the problem becomes challenging. The dynamic version of many graph problems are the key for a plethora of real-world problems in transportation, telecommunication, and social networks. In recent years, using deep learning techniques to find heuristic solutions for NP-hard graph combinatorial problems has gained much interest as these learned heuristics can find near-optimal solutions efficiently. However, most of the existing methods for learning heuristics focus on static graph problems. The dynamic nature makes NP-hard graph problems much more challenging to learn, and the existing methods fail to find reasonable solutions.
Certifiable Robustness for Nearest Neighbor Classifiers

ML models are typically trained using large datasets of high quality. However, training datasets often contain inconsistent or incomplete data. To tackle this issue, one solution is to develop algorithms that can check whether a prediction of a model is certifiably robust. Given a learning algorithm that produces a classifier and given an example at test time, a classification outcome is certifiably robust if it is predicted by every model trained across all possible worlds (repairs) of the uncertain (inconsistent) dataset. This notion of robustness falls naturally under the framework of certain answers. In this paper, we study the complexity of certifying robustness for a simple but widely deployed classification algorithm, $k$-Nearest Neighbors ($k$-NN). Our main focus is on inconsistent datasets when the integrity constraints are functional dependencies (FDs). For this setting, we establish a dichotomy in the complexity of certifying robustness w.r.t. the set of FDs: the problem either admits a polynomial time algorithm, or it is coNP-hard. Additionally, we exhibit a similar dichotomy for the counting version of the problem, where the goal is to count the number of possible worlds that predict a certain label. As a byproduct of our study, we also establish the complexity of a problem related to finding an optimal subset repair that may be of independent interest.
When geometry meets optimization theory: partially orthogonal tensors

Due to the multi-linearity of tensors, most algorithms for tensor optimization problems are designed based on the block coordinate descent method. Such algorithms are widely employed by practitioners for their implementability and effectiveness. However, these algorithms usually suffer from the lack of theoretical guarantee of global convergence and analysis of convergence rate. In this paper, we propose a block coordinate descent type algorithm for the low rank partially orthogonal tensor approximation problem and analyse its convergence behaviour. To achieve this, we carefully investigate the variety of low rank partially orthogonal tensors and its geometric properties related to the parameter space, which enable us to locate KKT points of the concerned optimization problem. With the aid of these geometric properties, we prove without any assumption that: (1) Our algorithm converges globally to a KKT point; (2) For any given tensor, the algorithm exhibits an overall sublinear convergence with an explicit rate which is sharper than the usual $O(1/k)$ for first order methods in nonconvex optimization; {(3)} For a generic tensor, our algorithm converges $R$-linearly.
Privacy Amplification by Subsampling in Time Domain

Aggregate time-series data like traffic flow and site occupancy repeatedly sample statistics from a population across time. Such data can be profoundly useful for understanding trends within a given population, but also pose a significant privacy risk, potentially revealing e.g., who spends time where. Producing a private version of a time-series satisfying the standard definition of Differential Privacy (DP) is challenging due to the large influence a single participant can have on the sequence: if an individual can contribute to each time step, the amount of additive noise needed to satisfy privacy increases linearly with the number of time steps sampled. As such, if a signal spans a long duration or is oversampled, an excessive amount of noise must be added, drowning out underlying trends. However, in many applications an individual realistically cannot participate at every time step. When this is the case, we observe that the influence of a single participant (sensitivity) can be reduced by subsampling and/or filtering in time, while still meeting privacy requirements. Using a novel analysis, we show this significant reduction in sensitivity and propose a corresponding class of privacy mechanisms. We demonstrate the utility benefits of these techniques empirically with real-world and synthetic time-series data.
