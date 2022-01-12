ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamming Detection for IR-UWB Ranging Technology in Autonomous UAV Swarms

By Pavlo Mykytyn, Marcin Brzozowski, Zoya Dyka, Peter Langendoerfer
 3 days ago

Jamming is a form of the Denial of Service (J-DoS) attack. It is a significant threat that causes malfunction in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle systems, especially when used...

Efficient Steering Mechanism for Mobile Network-enabled UAVs

HTTP Adaptive Streaming (HAS) is becoming the de-facto video delivery technology over best-effort networks nowadays, thanks to the myriad advantages it brings. However, many studies have shown that HAS suffers from many Quality of Experience (QoE)-related issues in the presence of competing players. This is mainly caused by the selfishness of the players resulting from the decentralized intelligence given to the player. Another limitation is the bottleneck link that could happen at any time during the streaming session and anywhere in the network. These issues may result in wobbling bandwidth perception by the players and could lead to missing the deadline for chunk downloads, which result in the most annoying issue consisting of rebuffering events. In this paper, we leverage the SoftwareDefined Networking paradigm to take advantage of the global view of the network and its powerful intelligence that allows reacting to the network changing conditions. Ultimately, we aim at preventing the re-buffering events, resulting from deadline misses, and ensuring high QoE for the accepted clients in the system. To this end, we use Deterministic Network Calculus (DNC) to guarantee a maximum delay for the download of the video chunks while maximizing the perceived video quality. Simulation results show that the proposed solution ensures high efficiency for the accepted clients without any rebuffering events which result in high user QoE. Consequently, it might be highly useful for scenarios where video chunks should be strictly downloaded on-time or ensuring low delay with high user QoE such as serving video premium subscribers or remote control/driving of an autonomous vehicle in future 5G mobile networks.
GBT Developing Cognitive Cybersecurity Technology to Secure its RF Based Motion Detection System

GBT Technologies is working to secure its Apollo, an RF-based motion detection system. The Apollo system uses AI technology to control radio waves transmissions and analyze the reflected information to construct 3D cinematic media in real-time. Apollo transmits and receives data using radio waves, operating within low frequencies RF Spectrum. The security system is targeted to prevent intruders from listening to Apollo’s RF traffic, stealing data, or blocking its operation. Another topic of concern is the ability to replace data with bogus information by jamming it.
CLICK Team Tests Optical Communications Technology Ahead of Small Spacecraft Swarm Demonstration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NASA PR) — Teams from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge and University of Florida (UF) in Gainesville are currently testing components of NASA’s CubeSat Laser Infrared CrosslinK (CLICK) B/C demonstration, aiming to validate that the technology can be packaged into a CubeSat and work as expected. CLICK B/C is the second of two sequential missions designed to advance optical communications capabilities for autonomous fleets of CubeSats.
Advances and developments in detection and inspection technology

In the world of detection and inspection, the latest advances in food safety technology have been propelled by a need to not only save space and money, but also larger goals of becoming more sustainable and offering more comprehensive coverage for discovering foreign contaminants. X-ray technology has been a key...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uav#Swarms#Jamming#The Denial Of Service#Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Spectrum Surveying: Active Radio Map Estimation with Autonomous UAVs

Radio maps find numerous applications in wireless communications and mobile robotics tasks, including resource allocation, interference coordination, and mission planning. Although numerous techniques have been proposed to construct radio maps from spatially distributed measurements, the locations of such measurements are assumed predetermined beforehand. In contrast, this paper proposes spectrum surveying, where a mobile robot such as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) collects measurements at a set of locations that are actively selected to obtain high-quality map estimates in a short surveying time. This is performed in two steps. First, two novel algorithms, a model-based online Bayesian estimator and a data-driven deep learning algorithm, are devised for updating a map estimate and an uncertainty metric that indicates the informativeness of measurements at each possible location. These algorithms offer complementary benefits and feature constant complexity per measurement. Second, the uncertainty metric is used to plan the trajectory of the UAV to gather measurements at the most informative locations. To overcome the combinatorial complexity of this problem, a dynamic programming approach is proposed to obtain lists of waypoints through areas of large uncertainty in linear time. Numerical experiments conducted on a realistic dataset confirm that the proposed scheme constructs accurate radio maps quickly.
Smart Shooter’s SMASH technology, now also in UAV configuration the company reveals the SMASH Dragon

SMART SHOOTER, a world-class designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative fire control systems that significantly increase the accuracy and lethality of small arms, reveals the SMASH Dragon: an armed drone system. incorporating Smart Shooter’s combat-proven SMASH Technology that ensures precise target elimination. Presented by the company for the first...
Drone Object Detection Using RGB/IR Fusion

Object detection using aerial drone imagery has received a great deal of attention in recent years. While visible light images are adequate for detecting objects in most scenarios, thermal cameras can extend the capabilities of object detection to night-time or occluded objects. As such, RGB and Infrared (IR) fusion methods for object detection are useful and important. One of the biggest challenges in applying deep learning methods to RGB/IR object detection is the lack of available training data for drone IR imagery, especially at night. In this paper, we develop several strategies for creating synthetic IR images using the AIRSim simulation engine and CycleGAN. Furthermore, we utilize an illumination-aware fusion framework to fuse RGB and IR images for object detection on the ground. We characterize and test our methods for both simulated and actual data. Our solution is implemented on an NVIDIA Jetson Xavier running on an actual drone, requiring about 28 milliseconds of processing per RGB/IR image pair.
Towards a trustworthy, secure and reliable enclave for machine learning in a hospital setting: The Essen Medical Computing Platform (EMCP)

Hendrik F. R. Schmidt (1), Jörg Schlötterer (1, 2, 3), Marcel Bargull (1), Enrico Nasca (1, 3), Ryan Aydelott (1), Christin Seifert (1, 2, 3), Folker Meyer (1, 2) ((1) Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany (2) University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany (3) Cancer Research Center Cologne Essen (CCCE), Essen, Germany)
Roadside Lidar Vehicle Detection and Tracking Using Range And Intensity Background Subtraction

In this paper, we present the solution of roadside LiDAR object detection using a combination of two unsupervised learning algorithms. The 3D point clouds data are firstly converted into spherical coordinates and filled into the azimuth grid matrix using a hash function. After that, the raw LiDAR data were rearranged into spatial-temporal data structures to store the information of range, azimuth, and intensity. Dynamic Mode Decomposition method is applied for decomposing the point cloud data into low-rank backgrounds and sparse foregrounds based on intensity channel pattern recognition. The Triangle Algorithm automatically finds the dividing value to separate the moving targets from static background according to range information. After intensity and range background subtraction, the foreground moving objects will be detected using a density-based detector and encoded into the state-space model for tracking. The output of the proposed model includes vehicle trajectories that can enable many mobility and safety applications. The method was validated against a commercial traffic data collection platform and demonstrated to be an efficient and reliable solution for infrastructure LiDAR object detection. In contrast to the previous methods that process directly on the scattered and discrete point clouds, the proposed method can establish the less sophisticated linear relationship of the 3D measurement data, which captures the spatial-temporal structure that we often desire.
Real-Time GPU-Accelerated Machine Learning Based Multiuser Detection for 5G and Beyond

Matthias Mehlhose, Daniel Schäufele, Daniyal Amir Awan, Guillermo Marcus, Nikolaus Binder, Martin Kasparick, Renato L. G. Cavalcante, Sławomir Stańczak, Alexander Keller. Adaptive partial linear beamforming meets the need of 5G and future 6G applications for high flexibility and adaptability. Choosing an appropriate tradeoff between conflicting goals opens the recently proposed multiuser (MU) detection method. Due to their high spatial resolution, nonlinear beamforming filters can significantly outperform linear approaches in stationary scenarios with massive connectivity. However, a dramatic decrease in performance can be expected in high mobility scenarios because they are very susceptible to changes in the wireless channel. The robustness of linear filters is required, considering these changes. One way to respond appropriately is to use online machine learning algorithms. The theory of algorithms based on the adaptive projected subgradient method (APSM) is rich, and they promise accurate tracking capabilities in dynamic wireless environments. However, one of the main challenges comes from the real-time implementation of these algorithms, which involve projections on time-varying closed convex sets. While the projection operations are relatively simple, their vast number poses a challenge in ultralow latency (ULL) applications where latency constraints must be satisfied in every radio frame. Taking non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) systems as an example, this paper explores the acceleration of APSM-based algorithms through massive parallelization. The result is a GPU-accelerated real-time implementation of an orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM)-based transceiver that enables detection latency of less than one millisecond and therefore complies with the requirements of 5G and beyond. To meet the stringent physical layer latency requirements, careful co-design of hardware and software is essential, especially in virtualized wireless systems with hardware accelerators.
Functional Anomaly Detection: a Benchmark Study

The increasing automation in many areas of the Industry expressly demands to design efficient machine-learning solutions for the detection of abnormal events. With the ubiquitous deployment of sensors monitoring nearly continuously the health of complex infrastructures, anomaly detection can now rely on measurements sampled at a very high frequency, providing a very rich representation of the phenomenon under surveillance. In order to exploit fully the information thus collected, the observations cannot be treated as multivariate data anymore and a functional analysis approach is required. It is the purpose of this paper to investigate the performance of recent techniques for anomaly detection in the functional setup on real datasets. After an overview of the state-of-the-art and a visual-descriptive study, a variety of anomaly detection methods are compared. While taxonomies of abnormalities (e.g. shape, location) in the functional setup are documented in the literature, assigning a specific type to the identified anomalies appears to be a challenging task. Thus, strengths and weaknesses of the existing approaches are benchmarked in view of these highlighted types in a simulation study. Anomaly detection methods are next evaluated on two datasets, related to the monitoring of helicopters in flight and to the spectrometry of construction materials namely. The benchmark analysis is concluded by recommendation guidance for practitioners.
An adaptable cognitive microcontroller node for fitness activity recognition

The new generation of wireless technologies, fitness trackers, and devices with embedded sensors can have a big impact on healthcare systems and quality of life. Among the most crucial aspects to consider in these devices are the accuracy of the data produced and power consumption. Many of the events that can be monitored, while apparently simple, may not be easily detectable and recognizable by devices equipped with embedded sensors, especially on devices with low computing capabilities. It is well known that deep learning reduces the study of features that contribute to the recognition of the different target classes. In this work, we present a portable and battery-powered microcontroller-based device applicable to a wobble board. Wobble boards are low-cost equipment that can be used for sensorimotor training to avoid ankle injuries or as part of the rehabilitation process after an injury. The exercise recognition process was implemented through the use of cognitive techniques based on deep learning. To reduce power consumption, we add an adaptivity layer that dynamically manages the device's hardware and software configuration to adapt it to the required operating mode at runtime. Our experimental results show that adjusting the node configuration to the workload at runtime can save up to 60% of the power consumed. On a custom dataset, our optimized and quantized neural network achieves an accuracy value greater than 97% for detecting some specific physical exercises on a wobble board.
Forecast-based Multi-aspect Framework for Multivariate Time-series Anomaly Detection

Today's cyber-world is vastly multivariate. Metrics collected at extreme varieties demand multivariate algorithms to properly detect anomalies. However, forecast-based algorithms, as widely proven approaches, often perform sub-optimally or inconsistently across datasets. A key common issue is they strive to be one-size-fits-all but anomalies are distinctive in nature. We propose a method that tailors to such distinction. Presenting FMUAD - a Forecast-based, Multi-aspect, Unsupervised Anomaly Detection framework. FMUAD explicitly and separately captures the signature traits of anomaly types - spatial change, temporal change and correlation change - with independent modules. The modules then jointly learn an optimal feature representation, which is highly flexible and intuitive, unlike most other models in the category. Extensive experiments show our FMUAD framework consistently outperforms other state-of-the-art forecast-based anomaly detectors.
Black-box Safety Analysis and Retraining of DNNs based on Feature Extraction and Clustering

Deep neural networks (DNNs) have demonstrated superior performance over classical machine learning to support many features in safety-critical systems. Although DNNs are now widely used in such systems (e.g., self driving cars), there is limited progress regarding automated support for functional safety analysis in DNN-based systems. For example, the identification of root causes of errors, to enable both risk analysis and DNN retraining, remains an open problem. In this paper, we propose SAFE, a black-box approach to automatically characterize the root causes of DNN errors. SAFE relies on a transfer learning model pre-trained on ImageNet to extract the features from error-inducing images. It then applies a density-based clustering algorithm to detect arbitrary shaped clusters of images modeling plausible causes of error. Last, clusters are used to effectively retrain and improve the DNN. The black-box nature of SAFE is motivated by our objective not to require changes or even access to the DNN internals to facilitate adoption.
Criticality-Based Varying Step-Number Algorithm for Reinforcement Learning

In the context of reinforcement learning we introduce the concept of criticality of a state, which indicates the extent to which the choice of action in that particular state influences the expected return. That is, a state in which the choice of action is more likely to influence the final outcome is considered as more critical than a state in which it is less likely to influence the final outcome.
DC Battery Technologies launches new lithium iron phosphate battery range

DC Battery Technologies, the UK’s fastest-growing battery distributor, has announced the launch of the new 4,000 Series of Lithium Iron Phosphate LiFePO4 batteries. The new 4,000 Series offers a range of benefits such as unique triple-safety protection, fast charge performance and prominent long life for applications including marine, leisure, electric vehicles, energy storage systems, mobile CCTV and lighting, and vehicle conversions.
Goodyear Extends Airless Tire Technology To Autonomous Starship Robots

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced it has developed and is testing a custom-engineered non-pneumatic (airless) tire (NPT) to support Starship delivery robots. Top NFT News: Color Star Technology to Launch Brand New NFT Products, Combining…. Starship Technologies, a Goodyear Ventures portfolio company, builds and operates a network of...
Technology in ag: John Deere reveals fully autonomous 8R tractor

Can you imagine driving down a county road and see you a farmer working up his land … but wait, there isn’t a driver in the tractor! That could be the new normal in agriculture thanks to advancements in technology. Agriculture has made a lot of progress over...
SeamlessGAN: Self-Supervised Synthesis of Tileable Texture Maps

We present SeamlessGAN, a method capable of automatically generating tileable texture maps from a single input exemplar. In contrast to most existing methods, focused solely on solving the synthesis problem, our work tackles both problems, synthesis and tileability, simultaneously. Our key idea is to realize that tiling a latent space within a generative network trained using adversarial expansion techniques produces outputs with continuity at the seam intersection that can be then be turned into tileable images by cropping the central area. Since not every value of the latent space is valid to produce high-quality outputs, we leverage the discriminator as a perceptual error metric capable of identifying artifact-free textures during a sampling process. Further, in contrast to previous work on deep texture synthesis, our model is designed and optimized to work with multi-layered texture representations, enabling textures composed of multiple maps such as albedo, normals, etc. We extensively test our design choices for the network architecture, loss function and sampling parameters. We show qualitatively and quantitatively that our approach outperforms previous methods and works for textures of different types.
LG WashTower washer/dryer combo uses AI technology to detect fabrics and the load size

Doing the laundry at home just got easier with the LG WashTower washer/dryer combo. Using AI technology, it automatically detects fabric texture and the load size to customize programs to suit. In fact, it’ll choose the most appropriate washing setting, drying temperature, and, if suitable, advanced fabric care. Moreover, the LG WashTower includes the brand’s HeatPump technology to save half your energy with every dryer load. So, compared to ventless dryers, it extracts moisture and recycles it for more energy-efficient drying. Additionally, this washer/dryer combo boasts a space-saving design, helping to free up room in your kitchen/laundry room. With an integrated design, you can wash and dry fabrics in a fraction of the time without the appliances taking up much space.
