ASTRO issues clinical guideline on external beam radiation therapy for primary liver cancers

Novak Djokovic's effort to play in the Australian Open moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.

