ASTRO issues clinical guideline on external beam radiation therapy for primary liver cancers
A new clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides guidance on the use of radiation therapy to treat adult patients with primary liver cancers using external beam radiation therapy (EBRT). Evidence-based recommendations outline indications and optimal EBRT dosing, techniques and treatment planning for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma...www.eurekalert.org
