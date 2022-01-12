Yummy Sichuan Now Open in Flower Mound

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests online beginning Jan. 19, part of a plan by President Joe Biden to distribute 1 billion at-home rapid kits to fight the spread of the Omicron variant. Here's how the rollout will work. HOW TO ORDER. Starting...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask guidance to note that N95 and KN95 masks offer higher levels of protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks, although it stopped short of recommending that everyone wear them. The change comes as the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant continues to cause record-breaking numbers of infections, straining the ability of hospitals to treat the influx of patients.
CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
Novak Djokovic's effort to play in the Australian Open moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s decision to strip Prince Andrew of his military titles and patronages was a brutal and humiliating exercise in damage-limitation, royal experts said Friday. The move to cast out Andrew, the 95-year-old queen's second son, came a day after a judge in the United...
The United States has information indicating Russia prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine – groundwork for a possible "pretext for invasion," according to a U.S. official. The official told CBS News on Friday the Russian operatives were "trained in urban warfare and...
