Real Madrid down Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

World Soccer Talk
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRiyadh (AFP) – Real Madrid struck a fifth Clasico victory in a row on Wednesday to advance to the Spanish Super Cup final but Barcelona’s young guns showed why there is belief the club’s recovery has begun. At the end of a pulsating contest in Saudi...

