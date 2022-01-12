ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Cudi To Star In Horror Film ‘X’

2dopeboyz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a humorous role, alongside Ariana Grande, in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up, Kid Cudi‘s next role takes a sharp left turn. Cudi will star in...

2dopeboyz.com

Comments / 0

GeekTyrant

An Adult Film Shoot Turns Into a Terrifying Ordeal in Trailer for Ti West's '70s-Set Horror Film X

Ti West, the director of films such as The House of the Devil and The Innkeepers, has a new horror film coming out! This new film is titled X, and it’s West’s first feature film in seven years. I’m a fan of the filmmaker’s first two films as I tend to watch them every year around Halloween. I’m excited that he’s got a new movie coming out and it looks great!
MOVIES
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
MOVIES
Empire

X Trailer: An Adult Film Shoot Goes Wrong In Ti West’s New A24 Horror

When a police officer finds an abandoned videotape at the end of the trailer for Ti West’s X, he asks his colleague what he thinks is on it. The colleague’s response? “One goddamn fucked up horror picture.” Judging by the sex, blood and tears in this teaser for indie distributor powerhouse A24’s latest, that description sounds pretty spot on. Check out the trailer below.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Kid Cudi Returns to Silver Screen in A24 Horror Flick 'X' Trailer

A24 dropped the official trailer for X, an upcoming horror flick with an adult twist, which is set to release early this spring on March 18, 2022. The arthouse studio’s acclaimed horror flicks Midsommar, Green Room, and Hereditary have reached cult status, elevating A24 as the leading distributor of contemporary horror. Ti West’s (The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament) depiction of a group of aspiring 20-something filmmakers goes awry once the group decides to produce an adult film in a rustic cabin in the middle of rural Texas.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Ti West's Horror Film 'X' with Mia Goth & Jenna Ortega

"The story can't just change midway through." A24 has unveiled an official trailer for a horror film titled X, the latest from acclaimed genre filmmaker Ti West (of The House of the Devil, Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament previously). This is arriving in theaters in March, another A24 release coming to the cinema soon. There's no official plot synopsis revealed, but the plot involves a film crew going to a rural location in Texas to shoot an adult movie. "Their hosts, a reclusive elderly couple, take a special interest in their young guests. As night falls the couple's leering interest turns violent." Starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, and Scott Mescudi. This seems like a fresh new take on the movie-within-a-movie horror concept, including some terrifying scenes involving the old folks.
MOVIES
NYLON

Brittany Snow And Kid Cudi Are Adult Film Stars In Danger In A24's 'X' Trailer

After a year surprisingly short on their trademark horror fare (only Lamb and False Positive really qualify), A24, the studio behind horror hits like Hereditary and The VVitch, is ready to start 2022 off with more of their signature spooks. Up first on the roster is the simply-titled X, which takes place in 1979 and follows “a group of young filmmakers [who] set out to make an adult film in rural Texas,” according to a plot synopsis. “But when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.”
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Check Out This Suspenseful Horror Short Film THEY CAME FROM BELOW

I’ve got a great suspenseful horror short film for you to watch titled They Came From Below. The short stars Jackson Robert Scott who is best known for his role in Stephen King’s It films and the supernatural Netflix series Locke & Key. The story centers on a...
MOVIES
First Showing

A Higher Power Takes Over in Horror Film 'A Banquet' Official Trailer

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.
MOVIES
rock107.com

Trailer for Foo Fighters' horror-comedy film ﻿'Studio 666'﻿ premiering Tuesday

Your week is about to get spookier, courtesy of Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl and company are set to premiere the first official trailer for their upcoming horror-comedy film Studio 666 this Tuesday -- or, should we say, Foos-day -- January 11. The clip will follow the previously released 43-second "sneak peek" teaser, which dropped last month.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Horror Film THE LONG NIGHT

Well Go USA has released these official poster and trailer for their new horror film, THE LONG NIGHT, which opens in select theaters and will be available digitally on Friday, February 4, 2022. THE LONG NIGHT. In Theaters and Available Digitally on February 4, 2022. Synopsis: While searching for the...
MOVIES
Collider

Every Horror Film Reference Found In ‘Chucky’

There might not have been a better gift to horror movie lovers in 2021, especially to slasher fans, than Chucky, the eight-episode TV continuation of the Childs Play franchise. He electrocuted, decapitated, and sliced his way to its bloody finale and he isn’t showing signs of slowing down. Going hand-in-hand with the foul-mouthed doll still voiced by the iconic Brad Dourif, is creator Don Mancini, who has remained with the franchise since its conception back in the late ‘80s. And luckily for us, Mancini had some extra tricks up his sleeve this time around.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Latest Horror Feature From A24 Brings The ‘X’ Factor

Making risqué movies can be risky business. A new horror entry–simply titled X–about a group of young filmmakers shooting an adult movie shows what can happen when you pick the wrong backlot for your flick. Check out the frightening trailer, courtesy of collider.com, on this page. The...
MOVIES
Twinfinite

A24’s Next Horror Film ‘X’ Gets a Creepy New Trailer

Few film companies boast the horror chops of A24 – the independent distributor behind 2018’s Hereditary and 2019’s Midsommar – and its next horror pic, X, has just received a brand new trailer showcasing the upcoming chiller in action. Scheduled to arrive in theaters on March...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

'X' Is The Latest Throwback Horror Film From Director Ti West And The Trailer Looks Bloody Great

Horror/Thriller director Ti West has teamed up with A24 to make X, a throwback slasher that reads like Boogie Nights meets The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Known for his definitive film look which often harkens back to the horror flicks of the 70s and 80s, Ti West is a master at making films which have a grainy, old school look and feel. His past movies The Inn Keepers and The House of the Devil, have all of the earmarks of pictures shot in eras past, with their grindhouse look and feel.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Horror Film ALONE WITH YOU

Tags: Alone With You, Barbara Crampton, Dora Madison, Emily Bennett, Emma Myles. Check out this official trailer for Dark Star Picture’s ALONE WITH YOU. The horror film stars Emily Bennett (King of Knives), Emma Myles (“Orange Is the New Black”), Dora Madison (“Friday Night Lights”) and Barbara Crampton (You’re Next). The film was written and directed by Bennett and Justin Brooks in their feature film debut and produced by Andrew Corkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) and Theo James (Divergent) under their Untapped banner.
MOVIES
wfxb.com

Check Out the Trailer for a New Horror Comedy Flick Starring the Foo Fighters!

The Foo Fighters debuted the first trailer to their upcoming horror-comedy, “Studio 666”. The film follows the legendary rock band moving into a spooky mansion to record what could turn out to be their last album. The band plays themselves in the musical horror comedy, which opens in theaters February 25th.
MOVIES

