Right-wing podcaster and commentator Dan Bongino has been penalised by YouTube for posting a video calling masks “useless” against Covid.The former Secret Service agent, who has nearly 870,000 subscribers on YouTube, has been removed for the time being from the YouTube Partner Program, which allows him to monetise his videos through advertising.He’s also been suspended from posting new videos on the site for a week. If he further violates the company’s bans on Covid misinformation, he could lose the channel altogether.“We removed a video for violating our policies on COVID-19 misinformation, specifically for comments that masks are useless, resulting...

