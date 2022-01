Bosses at water companies should have limits placed on bonuses if their firms pollute rivers in breach of permits , MPs have said. A environmental parliamentary committee made the suggestion in a report on the state of England’s rivers, which concluded these were “in a mess”. The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) said water companies appeared to be “dumping untreated or partially-treated sewage in rivers on a regular basis”. This was often in breach of permits, which only allow this in exceptional circumstances, its report said.The MPs recommended Ofwat, the water services regulator, looked into what powers it had over remuneration...

