ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin donating $15 million to Philadelphia-area schools

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxhLd_0dkI12np00

Underprivileged students will get an education opportunity thanks to a trio with local roots.

Rapper Meek Mill, comedian Kevin Hart and 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin teamed up to donate $15 million to 110 Philadelphia-area private and parochial schools.

The money will allow children from underserved families to attend these schools for the 2022-2023 academic year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Wqzc_0dkI12np00

The trio says the donation is the latest in Mill's and Rubin's ongoing commitment to the community.

In 2020, the rapper and 76ers partner created a $2 million scholarship fund to help Philadelphia students and provide critical resources during the pandemic.

Comments / 19

Felice Rizzo Smith
3d ago

Nice to see people giving to a cause ! Hope the money is put to good use! Not to high paying salaries! Philly schools are is bad shape!

Reply
6
Luz Santiago
3d ago

We hear that all these rapper and actors donating money to our schools. But whats the question hear, Is that money really going to the schools of Philadelphia. Us as parents and teachers have to put up money out of our pockets, so where is that money really going.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
73K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy