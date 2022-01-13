Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin donating $15 million to Philadelphia-area schools

Underprivileged students will get an education opportunity thanks to a trio with local roots.

Rapper Meek Mill, comedian Kevin Hart and 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin teamed up to donate $15 million to 110 Philadelphia-area private and parochial schools.

The money will allow children from underserved families to attend these schools for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The trio says the donation is the latest in Mill's and Rubin's ongoing commitment to the community.

In 2020, the rapper and 76ers partner created a $2 million scholarship fund to help Philadelphia students and provide critical resources during the pandemic.