ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anza, CA

3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Anza, USGS says

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OGae_0dkHwq3j00

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake rattled the desert communities near Anza Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake struck around 7:19 p.m. and was centered about 14 miles east-southeast from Anza.

Shaking was felt in several cities, including Palm Springs, La Quinta, Temecula and Perris.

The quake occurred at a depth of approximately 8.6 miles.

WATCH: How to make your own earthquake kit

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

No injuries or damage were reported.

USGS initially measured the quake as a magnitude 4.2, but later downgraded it to 3.9.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
94K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy