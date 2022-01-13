3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Anza, USGS says

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake rattled the desert communities near Anza Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake struck around 7:19 p.m. and was centered about 14 miles east-southeast from Anza.

Shaking was felt in several cities, including Palm Springs, La Quinta, Temecula and Perris.

The quake occurred at a depth of approximately 8.6 miles.

No injuries or damage were reported.

USGS initially measured the quake as a magnitude 4.2, but later downgraded it to 3.9.