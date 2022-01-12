ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Spoilers: Everything we know so far

gamerevolution.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series should be here sooner rather than later, and as such impatient fans are eager to learn of any spoilers, leaks, and plot points that have been unveiled regarding the upcoming show. As per usual, Disney remains secretive when it comes to its plans...

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

The Book of Boba Fett’ Introduces Major Character from Star Wars Comics

In the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, hardcore Star Wars fans were surprised to see a fan favorite from Marvel’s Star Wars comics. This comic character made their live-action debut at a pivotal moment within the episode. While this episode of The Book of Boba Fett...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Redeems Bounty Hunter’s Silly ‘Return of the Jedi’ Exit

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.] Boba Fett was an instant fan favorite the moment he stepped on screen in The Empire Strikes Back. Well, technically, he stirred a massive fascination when he was initially introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and then had his (non-rocket firing) action figure released among the first slew of Kenner toys in the late ’70s. So, it was a massive disappointment when the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy was so easily dispatched by Han Solo when he accidentally ignited Fett’s jetpack during the heroes’ escape from Jabba the...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Star Wars fans think they've spotted a surprise cameo in The Book of Boba Fett

Warning: The Book of Boba Fett spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!. The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 is here, and it revealed who was behind that assassination attempt on the former bounty hunter, introduced us to two other members of the Hutt clan, and showed us more of Fett's backstory with the Tusken Raiders.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Esquire

Evil Chewbacca In The Book of Boba Fett Will Absolutely Be Back

Well, here I was on this gloomy Tuesday morning, slightly upset and mildly horrified by the sight of Jabba the Hutt's cousins—who are twins, with a sort of Lil and Dil dynamic—early on in Episode Two of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett. Then, something even more upsetting and horrifying popped up on the screen: Evil Chewbacca.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘The Book of Boba Fett’: TV Review

His mask and single-minded mission made him enigmatic. But it was scarcity that rendered Boba Fett so alluring to so many Star Wars fans who made the backstory-deficient bounty hunter a key player in backyard battles spinning familiar action figures off into their own side adventures. Would the allure of Boba Fett have been as strong if his journey from Star Wars Holiday Special oddity to Han Solo tormentor to sarlacc kibble hadn’t been so abrupt, and forged from so little screen time? It’s hard to tell, but George Lucas and the subsequent shepherds of the Star Wars legacy have been...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

The Book of Boba Fett: viewers saying the same thing about episode two

The Book of Boba Fett finally aired at the end of 2021 to the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere and saw the return of the famous bounty hunter who made his first reappearance in The Mandalorian. After the opening episode was met with praise from fans, did the second instalment meet expectation? Find out what viewers are saying here…
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Day#Star Wars Series
Inside the Magic

The 7 Dumbest Moments in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) is easily the most hated movie in the franchise, which is saying a lot when you consider just how controversial Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) was on its release! While that film remains equally hated, the final chapter in the sequel trilogy became the final nail in the coffin for fans, which was largely down to some truly baffling storytelling decisions.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars unveils new Book of Boba Fett character posters

The Book of Boba Fett spoilers follow. Star Wars' spin-off The Book of Boba Fett has released new character posters following its season premiere. After the first episode, Disney+ has dropped fresh images, surprising fans with two characters that seem to have a lesser impact on the show, at least for the time being.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Has Cameos You Probably Aren’t Aware Of

It’s based on a character right from the very beginning of of a galaxy far, far away, so naturally, The Book of Boba Fett is going deep into Star Wars lore. The new Disney+ series just released its second episode that contains numerous cameos and references from past comic books, movies and even tv series, and unless you’re one with the Force, we bet that you didn’t catch them all.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

New Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Confirmed by Star Wars

New Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Confirmed by Star Wars. Most of the Star Wars comics’ current timeframe that are currently being published is between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the time in which Han Solo was frozen in carbonite and the Rebel Alliance is trying to look for him. For those fans who miss Han Solo’s adventures and exploits, StarWars.com has confirmed that a new series of Han Solo and Chewbacca will be released in March of 2022. The new series will be exploring an unexplored chapter of the duo’s history, showing the adventures that they encountered between Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: A New Hope.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ming-Na Wen Promotes Book of Boba Fett and Galaxy's Edge in New Video

Ever since it was first announced, Star Wars fans have been wanting to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney parks to immerse themselves in the galaxy far, far away as authentically as possible, and with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett actor Ming-Na Wen being a massive fan of the franchise herself, she recently paid a visit to the exciting locale at the Disneyland location. While there, Wen visited the throne seen in The Book of Boba Fett that visitors to Downtown Disney can also sit in, as she shared an all-new video promoting both Galaxy's Edge and the new series. Check out the video below and see new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ every Wednesday.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will There Be Another Divergent Movie? 2021 Updates and Everything We Know So Far

Here's everything you need to know about the Divergent film series. Will there be another Divergent movie? The franchise has been all but forgotten for years, but, as the movie series never reached a proper conclusion, fans will inevitably wonder whether a final film could ever be possible. Here's everything you need to know about the Divergent film series.
MOVIES
Fatherly

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Is the Complete Opposite of ‘The Mandalorian’

If like me, you were an ’80s kid who became a teenager in the ’90s, you’re gonna love The Book of Boba Fett. In between the classic trilogy of Star Wars films and the prequel movies, there was a sea of Star Wars comics and novels exploring all nitty-gritty aspects of the faraway galaxy, including how awesome Boba Fett was. The new Disney+ series honors some of this vibe, creating a smaller, contained story seemingly just about how Fett got his mojo back. That said, if you loved watching The Mandolorian with your partner who was only casually interested in Star Wars, or your older kids who didn’t get every single reference, be aware of one thing: The Book of Boba Fett is cool, but it’s not a crowd-pleaser. The first episode has dropped and so far, this show is for hardcore Boba stans only.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy