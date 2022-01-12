Frederick County Government Services Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Animal Control and Adoption Center will be closed. Details: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol or 301-600-1546. Frederick County Board of Elections and Department of Social Services will be closed. Details: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections or 301-600-VOTE (8683) and www.dhs.maryland.gov or 301-600-4555, respectively. Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed on January 16 and 17. Virtual resources...www.frederickcountymd.gov
