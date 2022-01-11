ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch black-ish Season 8 Episode 2 Online

Watch black-ish Season 8 Episode 2 online via TV Fanatic with over 2 options...

‘Black-ish’ Cast Last Photoshoot For Farewell Season

If you have been hiding under a rock and personally I dont blame you lol then you may not be aware that the hit tv show Black-ish is coming to an end, oh no! I loved this show since it first aired in 2014! The final season airs tonight and I’m feeling a certain kinda way! It was a wholesome show full of comedy, fun, historical moments, fashion and so much more! Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was quoted as saying, “Ending a show is hard.” Tracee (Bow) “I’ve spent more time being married to Dre, than not. It’s the longest relationship I’ve had.”
ABC Shares Clips Of Michelle Obama On 'Black-ish' Season Premiere

ABC gave “Black-ish” fans a look at an upcoming episode guest-starring former first lady Michelle Obama. The official Twitter account for the sitcom shared a series of clips over the weekend that showed Obama in an episode titled “That’s What Friends Are For.” The episode, which airs Tuesday, will kick off the comedy’s eighth and final season.
All Rise Season 3 Spoilers, Spring Premiere Revealed

Judge Lola Carmichael's court will be back in session in the spring. Simone Missick took to Instagram to reveal that the former CBS series would officially return to the air on OWN in the near future. The news is welcome, especially for fans who have been waiting for more episodes...
Black-ish - Episode 8.03 - Bow-Mo - Press Release

“Bow-Mo” – Dre calls into a radio show and gets humiliated in front of Diane and tries to redeem himself. Meanwhile, Bow tries to bond with a group of young female doctors and learns a hard truth on an all-new episode of “black-ish,” TUESDAY, JAN. 18 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
‘Black-ish’: How Michelle Obama Became a Season 8 Guest Star

Getting Michelle Obama to appear in the socially aware sitcom black-ish’s Season 8 opener came down to a simple text message from cast member Tracee Ellis Ross (Rainbow). “We knew it was [black-ish’s] last season, and we’re like, ‘Hey, Tracee, do you want to send a message to your friend?’” says executive producer Courtney Lilly, laughing.
One of Us Is Lying Renewed for Season 2!

One of the best mystery series of 2021 is coming back for another season. Peacock has officially renewed One of Us Is Lying for Season 2. The news is unsurprising. The first season was buzzy, building a devoted following throughout its run. Based on Karen M. McManus's #1 New York...
SEAL Team Season Finale Promo: Who Will Not Make It Out Alive?

SEAL Team is about to switch things up in a big way. Paramount+ has dropped a thrilling trailer for the forthcoming SEAL Team Season 5 finale, airing Sunday, January 23 on the streaming service. In a word? Whoa. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 13 wrapped with the Bravo Team escaping...
The Handmaid's Tale: Will Season 5 Be the End?

The Handmaid's Tale is one of the most successful shows of the last decade. The Hulu hit has garnered critical acclaim, awards love, and is set to spawn a spinoff. But where does the original show go beyond The Handmaid's Tale Season 5?. Hulu renewed the show for a fifth...
Y: The Last Man Fails to Find New Home After Cancellation

The book is closing on Y: The Last Man for good. Executive producer Eliza Clark took to social media recently to reveal that hopes of a pickup at a new outlet had been dashed. “We tried really hard to get another platform to pick up Season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,” she wrote.
The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Jan. 16

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find eight returning series (including Ozark, Servant and Too Hot to Handle), eight series debuts (including Jason Katims’ As We See...
TV Ratings: Good Sam Inches Towards Cancellation

Sophia Bush's highly-anticipated return to the small screen will likely be short. Good Sam Season 1 Episode 2 slipped to 2.4 million viewers and a 0.2 in the demo. The series is down 33% in the demo vs. its series premiere. These numbers will not be enough to secure a...
Naomi Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Don't Believe Everything You Think

Full disclosure: I haven't read the Naomi comics. So, I am coming into this season at large as a newbie, though I'm not entirely ignorant of the DC Universe and everything that it entails. But I wanted to put that out there, as some easter eggs and casual mentions of things that ardent fans may pick up on may go over my head.
