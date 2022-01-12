ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Idol’ event to host singers on Saturday

By Extended Search
Lake City Reporter
 3 days ago

A $1,500 cash prize goes to the winner of the...

www.lakecityreporter.com

Fontana Herald News

Gospel singer Keith Pringle will perform at Fontana's MLK event

Gospel singer Keith Pringle will be performing at Fontana’s Martin Luther King Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 15. The event, which will feature 12-time Grammy Award-winning star Shirley Caesar, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Jack Bulik Park Biane Pavilion, 16581 Filbert Avenue. Pringle, who was born on...
FONTANA, CA
WJHG-TV

Upcoming events hosted by Destination PC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City President and CEO Jennifer Vigil stopped by NewsChannel 7 Monday afternoon to talk about upcoming events this spring season. Krewe of St. Andrews Mardi Gras will take place February 18-20 in Historic St. Andrews. The 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival will...
PANAMA CITY, FL
williamsonhomepage.com

Artist Guild of Nolensville to host photo walk Saturday

The Artist Guild of Nolensville will host a photo walk on Saturday for local photographers, painters or any creatively curious person of any skill or experience level. The event will take place at 10 a.m. with registration at 9:30 a.m. and is free to all AGN members and $10 for non-members.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Meridian Star

Children's museum hosts storytelling fest Saturday

J.K. Rowling once wrote, “No story lives unless someone wants to listen.”. Seasoned storytellers Anne B. McKee and Terrence Roberts, along with nine-year-old newcomer Braylen Rimmer, hope to make their stories live on during The Storytelling Festival at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian Saturday. Clair Huff, MCM-Meridian Director of...
MERIDIAN, MS

