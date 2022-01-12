ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Get 17% off Monster Hunter Rise on PC

By Daniel Alvarez
gamedeals365.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Rise‘s release has sparked a lot of interest among PC players. Both long-time fans of the series and newcomers who like RPGs want to get their hands on the game at a reasonable price. That’s why...

gamedeals365.com

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

PS Plus January 2022 PS5, PS4 Games Announced

DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4) Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) Again, it's a strong selection — at least in our humble opinion. DIRT 5 is a rock solid racer, and Persona 5 Strikers is an especially stylish action RPG. Given that it's a new release, we'll have to wait and see how Deep Rock Galactic holds up (it does have space dwarves, to be fair) — but even if it turns out to be a bust, we're still looking at one of the best months for PS Plus in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Brett's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Brett Posner-Ferdman. 5. Persona 5 Strikers. The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back, and better than ever! Going into 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Players Divided Over Newly Leaked Weapon for "Casuals"

Fortnite Chapter 3 players are divided over a newly leaked weapon that some players claim is designed for "casuals." Epic Games is constantly adding new items and weapons to the game to keep gameplay fresh and to continuously evolve the meta. That said, it looks like the next addition to the game, a pistol that deals out massive damage to builds, has leaked early, courtesy of HypeX, a prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker who found evidence of the gun and accompanying information while digging through the files of a recent update.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS5 Stock: Where to Buy PlayStation 5 and When in January 2022

Which shops have PS5 stock for January 2022? Where can you currently buy a new PlayStation 5 console? Demand for the PS5 has exceeded supply, leaving many unable to purchase a next-gen console. Sony has suggested that it will be making more units in 2021, having secured additional component inventory from some of its key manufacturing partners. However, it's warned that there's no quick fix to the current stock situation, due to an overall shortage in semiconductors.
MLB
Siliconera

Siliconera’s Nintendo Switch Game of the Year 2021

2021 was a packed year for the Nintendo Switch, both in quantity and quality. There are simply too many worthy releases to honor in our Switch Game of the Year 2021 picks! But we’ll do our best. Here are the top titles on the platform. These awards represent the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Capcom
ComicBook

New Ubisoft Report Has Far Cry Fans Worried

A new report has Far Cry and fans of other Ubisoft games quite worried. In addition to underwhelming releases and games trapped in development hell, Ubisoft is now bleeding talent. In other words, things are seemingly about to get worse for the French games maker, who is reportedly set to evolve Far Cry with the next installment by blending the traditional format with a live-service format. In other words, not only is Ubisoft about to take Far Cry in a new direction, but it's losing key talent in the process, all of which points towards a disappointing future for Far Cry fans.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Mary Skelter 2 on PC to Remove Purge Minigame Present in Switch Version

Developer Ghostlight has shared information about the upcoming Steam port of Mary Skelter 2. The team has confirmed that “due to circumstances outside of their control,” they had to remove the Purge Corruption minigame. While this minigame is present in the Switch version of the game, Steam players won’t be able to interact with it. Basically, it skips the minigame entirely, but Jack will pay the same amount of mental state, and players will successfully complete the minigame when selected.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

God of War Ragnarök May Arrive in September 2022

We've known for quite some time that God of War Ragnarök is coming in 2022. However, we may have narrowed it down when it’s coming out, thanks to a new leak. As of this writing, the game is expected to launch on September 30, 2022. The alleged release...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In January: Pokemon Legends Arceus, God of War, And More

Welcome to 2022! The year has officially kicked off, and it looks like the next 365 days will be packed full of high-profile releases on PC and console. While February 2022 currently has the Q1 lion's share of big-name releases, January feels like a deceptive calm before the storm. You won't see too many new games on this list, but there are a few big names that are taking advantage of the more subdued release schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022

Every year has been a good year to be a Nintendo Switch owner, and 2022 will be no different. Nintendo and third-party developers have already revealed several major games that are coming to Switch next year, including the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3 (finally!), and Triangle Strategy, and there are surely many more unannounced titles where that came from. So let’s pause for a minute and reflect on just how exciting this lineup is! Here are the biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022 that we know about so far, plus a couple extras to keep watch for.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

How to Get Smite PTS on Xbox & PlayStation Consoles, PC

Smite Season 9 has just gone live, and that means there’s another Public Test Server (PTS) that players can hop into to check out the new additions and balance tweaks that are headed to the game in the near future. In this guide, we’ll be running you through how to get the Smite PTS on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Content Updates Might Not Be Enough to Save the Game

Battlefield 2042 is set to get some new content updates in the future, but it might not be enough to save the game. Over the last 2 months, Battlefield 2042 players have been losing faith in the franchise. Although the game didn’t launch in an ideal state, not many games seem to be perfect on release day lately.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

The first Halo was originally meant to be an open-world game

Halo Infinite is now out in the wild, and it’s the first large scale open-world game in the long-running series of FPS games. But it turns out that Halo was originally conceived of as having an open-world setting – its developers, however, had to pare things back for the hardware available 20 years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Portal Mode Losing Players With Empty Servers

Battlefield 2042 was set to have a love letter to fans with Portal mode but it’s currently a ghost town of empty servers. One of the biggest draws of Battlefield 2042 before launch was its Portal Mode. DICE promised to deliver a way of creating your own Battlefield experience, with assets from classic titles in a huge sandbox environment.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy