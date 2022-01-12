Get 17% off Monster Hunter Rise on PC

Every year has been a good year to be a Nintendo Switch owner, and 2022 will be no different. Nintendo and third-party developers have already revealed several major games that are coming to Switch next year, including the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3 (finally!), and Triangle Strategy, and there are surely many more unannounced titles where that came from. So let’s pause for a minute and reflect on just how exciting this lineup is! Here are the biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022 that we know about so far, plus a couple extras to keep watch for.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO