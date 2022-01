The New England College Women's Hockey Team is back at home, as they play host to the Beacons of UMass Boston at 6:00 pm. New England College (3-7-0, 0-6-0 NEHC) is coming off a 5-2 win over Western New England University. Emily Lenzen paces the Pilgrims in goals (7) and points (8), while AK Fuentes leads the way with five assists. Sean D'urso and Hannah Podvey have split time over the last few games, as the duo has combined for a 3.33 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

HENNIKER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO