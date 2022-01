The Antelope eVTOL has been designed by UK-based Bellwether Industries as an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) vehicle that would provide passengers with the ability to take to the skies to get around on their own terms. The aircraft is characterized by its compact body that boasts a hidden propulsion system for helping it to appear as an ultra-sleek vehicle when or when no in operation. The vehicle features a two-seat design for the prototype, but would feature four or five seats for the final design to make it suitable for families.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO