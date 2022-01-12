ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exelon and Constellation

Cover picture for the articleThe two companies that will emerge from the approaching separation of Exelon Generation's regulated utility and competitive energy businesses have set out their respective plans at separate analyst events this week. Exelon will become the USA's largest transmission and distribution (T&D) utility serving some 10 million customers across seven different regulatory...

Seeking Alpha

Introducing Constellation Energy - Exelon's Generation Spinoff

Exelon shareholders will get one share of Constellation for every three shares of EXC they own on Feb. 1, 2022. Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is completing the spinoff of its generation division less than one year after the original announcement. The new company will be known as Constellation Energy (NYSE:CEG), the same name and ticker symbol of the company Exelon acquired 10 years ago. On 2/1/2022, Exelon shareholders will receive one share of Constellation for every three EXC shares they own. More information about the spinoff can be found in the SEC filing. Constellation, with 21 GW of nuclear capacity across 13 plants, will be easily the largest generator of carbon-free power in the US. The company's fleet fits well with the trend of government and public support for reducing CO2 emissions. Constellation is a best-in-class operator of these facilities with plant availability, outage days, and operating costs much better than industry averages. On the commercial side, Constellation is a leading retail power provider with a customer base more heavily concentrated in the Commercial and Industrial sectors than its peers.
bloomberglaw.com

Exelon’s ComEd Hires New Top Lawyer as Bribery Suits Continue

Glenn Rippie’s hire deepens utility’s ties with Jenner & Block. Commonwealth Edison, the largest electric utility in Illinois, has hired former Jenner & Block lawyer Glenn Rippie as its new general counsel as the company and parent Exelon Corp. look to turn the page on a bribery scandal.
smarteranalyst.com

Understanding Exelon’s Newly Added Risk Factor

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Exelon (EXC) is an American energy company based in Illinois. It plans to split its operations into two, where its Utility and Generation businesses will become independent companies. Exelon’s generation unit recently purchased Electricite de France’s 49.99% equity stake in Constellation Energy Nuclear Group for $885 million.
The Monroe News

DTE Energy pushes against criticism of plant

DTE Energy is pushing back against a company’s claim that the Monroe Power Plant on E. Front St. is one of the least environmentally-friendly in the country.  Find Energy, an organization that tracks the energy industry, recently ranked the Monroe plant on its “100 Dirtiest Power Plants in the United States” list, placing...
Benzinga

Coal Will Likely Still Need To Be Cleaned up Years From Now

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Coal-fired power plants may be out of vogue from an environmental standpoint, but there is little doubt they will still be vitally important in producing electricity for decades to come.
Missouri Independent

EPA denies extension for Ameren to stop dumping coal ash, gypsum at two power plants

Ameren Missouri must stop dumping waste from two of its coal-fired power plants into nearby pits following a federal crackdown on coal ash that denied the electric utility an extension to comply with new regulations.  The move could force the utility to retire at least one of the facilities years ahead of schedule.  The Environmental […] The post EPA denies extension for Ameren to stop dumping coal ash, gypsum at two power plants appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Accelerates Net Zero Emission Targets to 2040

The new emissions targets are expected to align the company with the Net Zero criteria of the Science Based Targets initiative. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
The Conversation U.S.

A 21st-century reinvention of the electric grid is crucial for solving the climate change crisis

In the summer of 1988, scientist James Hansen testified to Congress that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels was dangerously warming the planet. Scientific meetings were held, voluminous reports were written, and national pledges were made, but because fossil fuels were comparatively cheap, little concrete action was taken to reduce carbon emissions. Then, beginning around 2009, first wind turbines and then solar photovoltaic panels decreased enough in cost to become competitive in electricity markets. More installations resulted in more “learning curve” cost reductions – the decrease in cost with every doubling of deployment. Since 2009, the prices of wind and solar...
kttn.com

Evergy customers to see increase in monthly electric bills

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West to adjust the Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line item on customer bills, allows Evergy Missouri West to...
world-nuclear-news.org

Viewpoint: Collaboration - the key to streamlining nuclear regulation

The application and interpretation of the same safety objectives into specific national regulatory requirements and guidance result in significant differences between the same reactor design when deployed in different countries, writes Claude Mayoral. A more harmonised approach to regulation will be needed to enable the widespread deployment of small modular and advanced reactor designs.
