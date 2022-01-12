Optum, Illumina partner on disease detection, treatment using genomics

A new federal grant will give Michigan far more capacity to sequence the genomes of infectious diseases, including the one that causes COVID-19. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the $18.5 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control this week. It will bring labs from Michigan State, Michigan Tech, Wayne State, and the University of Michigan onboard for the Michigan Sequencing Academic Partnership for Public Health Innovation and Response (MI-SAPPHIRE). The four schools will split the grant money.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO