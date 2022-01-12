ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optum, Illumina partner on disease detection, treatment using genomics

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA partnership between Optum and genomic sequencing technology company Illumina is aiming to improve the safety and efficiency of human genome-based tests for disease detection and treatment, according to a Jan. 12 news release. The partnership relies...

