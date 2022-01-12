ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Neighborhood Watch Meeting

Odessa, Texas
Odessa, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTMzT_0dkHhys400

The Neighborhood Watch Program was designed to keep citizens informed of activity occurring in their neighborhoods by forming watch groups within their neighborhoods. It's a neighbor-helping-neighbor program that has assisted in reducing crime within our community.

This program is an alliance between the citizens of Odessa and law enforcement. Citizens become the extra set of eyes and ears for law enforcement, reporting suspicious activity to police, along with working together to resolve problem areas.

MEETING INFORMATION:

JANUARY 25TH

7-9 PM

OPD CLASSROOM - 205 N. GRANT

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC updates guidance on the best masks to protect against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask guidance to note that N95 and KN95 masks offer higher levels of protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks, although it stopped short of recommending that everyone wear them. The change comes as the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant continues to cause record-breaking numbers of infections, straining the ability of hospitals to treat the influx of patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
CBS News

Ukraine government websites hit by cyberattack

U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
WORLD
CBS News

Djokovic's appeal of canceled Australian visa moves to higher court

Novak Djokovic's effort to play in the Australian Open moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighborhood Watch#Crime#Police
Odessa, Texas

Odessa, Texas

112
Followers
336
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa is a city in and the county seat of Ector County, Texas, United States. It is located primarily in Ector County, although a small section of the city extends into Midland County. Odessa's population was 99,940 at the 2010 census, making it the 28th-most populous city in Texas; estimates as of July 2019 indicate a population of 123,334 in the city. It is the principal city of the Odessa metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Ector County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy