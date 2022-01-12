Student empowerment brings attention to social change

For the 2021-22 school year, The Columbiana County Career and Technical Center has implemented a new engaging curriculum for developing the foundational workplace skills of work ethics called Bring Your “A” Game. The initiative focuses on helping students develop social and emotional awareness while developing critical workplace soft skills and work ethic. During the Month of December, the CCCTC focused on Acceptance. The students did lessons on knowing what is expected of them on the job, demonstrating respect for their managers and co-workers, learning from differences by seeing and valuing others, and conducting their work relationships in a way that does not interfere with productivity. Each month throughout the school year, the CCCTC will focus on developing another “A” game attribute. During the Month of January, the CCCTC will focus on appearance and knowing how to dress for success. Pictured are the December Bring Your “A” Game All-Stars in acceptance. Each lab instructor had the opportunity to nominate a student that he or she felt exemplified the “A” game acceptance in their lab.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO