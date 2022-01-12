ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China locks down 3rd city

 3 days ago

BEIJING — A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. The lockdown of Anyang, home to 5.5 million people, was announced late Monday after two cases of the omicron variant were...

