Troops saw a 2.7 percent pay raise on Jan. 1, but the coming debate over the size of the 2023 pay raise could put even more money into those service members’ pockets. Military families have seen consistent salary boosts in recent years, with increases of at least 2.5 percent annually since 2018. The 2022 raise means about $790 more a year in pay for junior enlisted troops, about $1,400 more for senior enlisted and junior officers, and more than $2,600 extra for senior officers.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO