NFL

STATE CHAMPS! SCOUT TEAM: Crossing over to the Ivy League — OP’s “Baby Gun” heads to Princeton on the gridiron

statechampsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOak Park’s first “Machine Gun,” went on to tear up the ACC and get drafted into the NFL. The Knights’ “Baby Machine Gun” is taking aim at the Ivy League. Oak Park senior football star Glennie Cross...

www.statechampsnetwork.com

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
The biggest advice I have given to young men who have asked me about whether or not they should get into coaching football is that if you make this choice know that what you do goes way, way, way beyond winning and losing games. As a coach, your number one priority should always be about making an impact in the lives of young people beyond the football field.
Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
The Tippecanoe Valley High School FFA Forestry Team was state champions for the second straight year. The team competed at Purdue University on Dec. 11. Team members had to identify leaves, seed, woods, insects, diseases and take a test on forestry management. There were 50 teams and 191 individuals that competed in the FFA Division. Valley was led by Isaac Shafer, who was the high individual in the contest. Lucas Parson was ninth, Jesse Scott was 21st. Another team from Valley was the 19th-place team. Team members were Luke Tucker, Aaron Backus, Jonas Scott and Skyler Flippo. The top team in the state was also the high team at the area contest, and the Triton Invitational. Teams are coached by Michael Jones, TVHS FFA advisor. Pictured (L to R) are, front row: Isaac Shafer, Lucas Parson, Jesse Scott, Jonas Scott, Kade Francis, Sienna Holder; back row: Dawson Ault, Aaron Backus, Skyler Flippo, Jacob Kats and Luke Tucker.
There are 21 NCAA Division I women’s college programs in 2022 being led by head coaches that graduated from Philly/South Jersey area high schools. The list of returning coaches features Princeton’s Chris Sailer (Haverford High), who has announced she will retire after the season following a brilliant 36-year career.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball will face off against Princeton at home on Saturday (Jan. 15) before hitting the road for the first time in the Ivy League at Yale on Monday (Jan. 17). GAME INFORMATION. vs Princeton // Jan. 15. 4 p.m. // Pizzitola Sports Center. Watch...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Ten members of the Brown University football team have been named to Phil Steele's FCS All-Ivy League Team. The 10 players combined for 14 separate accolades, with senior quarterback EJ Perry being named the league's Offensive Player of the Year and sophomore wide receiver Graham Walker being selected as the Rookie of the Year.
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Princeton 76-74 Saturday afternoon at the Jadwin Gymnasium. "Unfortunately, we came up short today," head coach Mike Martin said. "I thought we did a lot of good things to pur ourselves in position to win the game. Princeton challenges you to be very disciplined every possession. We need to respond and I'm confident we will."
Vermont graduate student Josie Larkins only needed four points on Saturday, but she picked up plenty more. Larkins reached the 1,000-point milestone with a pair of free throws in the first half, but she finished with a game-high 21 points as UVM handled UMBC 69-36 in Patrick Gym. The guard became the 23rd UVM women’s […]
