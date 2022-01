New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/Mediawire): As part of its expansion plans,Nitish joins Table Space as Chief Sales Officer and brings with him over 23 years of experience in the Office Real Estate Advisory and Strategic Consulting domain. He moves to Table Space after 18 years at JLL, where he held multiple leadership positions, including leading JLL's most profitable Office Leasing business across India and its sales effort across the sectorTable Space is continuously looking to innovate and challenge the boundaries of workspace-as-a-service for enterprise clients. This is something I have always looked to pursue in my career in the real estate office business," says Nitish Bhasin. "Being part of a strong leadership team that is driven and fully aligned to this vision is very exciting for me and also allows me the ability to express myself in the future of work story," he adds.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO