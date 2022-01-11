Pub-Style Seafood

Wyandotte – Whether you love dousing lobster tails in butter, or you want a sophisticated fish dish, if it comes from the water, they are serving it up at H2O Seafood. “I’ve always been a big fisherman, big hunter, traveled the world doing both,” explains David Wood, the Executive Chef and General Manager at H2O Seafood. “Through that, I was able to meet Al Frtiz, the owner of the property, also a partner. He always wanted to do seafood, he was a big Key West guy too, so we came up with this concept together, and it’s been a dream come true. "

