Pub-Style Seafood

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTest cook Ashley Moore teaches host Julia Collin Davison the...

video.nhpbs.org

chevydetroit.com

Metro Detroiters Crowd The Lobster Pitstop for Fresh Seafood

Lobster. Just the word alone might have some people drooling when they think about its tenderness and lovely flavor. It is light, bright and versatile–and a product that chefs love to work with when they can. That is definitely true for Chef Nick Wilson, who has turned his love...
DETROIT, MI
orlandoweekly.com

The best cheap seafood restaurants in Orlando

Sometimes you want a Chilean sea bass with all the trimmings. Other times you just want a big plate of something fresh and fried. These restaurants -- courtesy of a few hungry Redditors -- are the perfect way to scratch the latter itch.
ORLANDO, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

This Wyandotte seafood restaurant will make your mouth water

Wyandotte – Whether you love dousing lobster tails in butter, or you want a sophisticated fish dish, if it comes from the water, they are serving it up at H2O Seafood. “I’ve always been a big fisherman, big hunter, traveled the world doing both,” explains David Wood, the Executive Chef and General Manager at H2O Seafood. “Through that, I was able to meet Al Frtiz, the owner of the property, also a partner. He always wanted to do seafood, he was a big Key West guy too, so we came up with this concept together, and it’s been a dream come true. "
WYANDOTTE, MI
Time Out Global

Plenty of Fish in the Sea - Seafood Sessions

Plenty of Fish in the Sea - Seafood Sessions is coming to Prahran Market every Friday evening in February. From 5pm onwards, you'll find food pop-ups, games and DJs to ensure that you have a fun summer night out. From February 4, Prahran Market's market square will transform into a...
FOOD & DRINKS
edibleorlando.com

Simple Seafood Meal at Home

This menu for a simple seafood meal at home comes from deep blu Seafood Grille. The chefs there are known for their fresh approach to cooking seafood, and they use sustainable fish and shellfish for their creations whenever possible. Going out to eat these days feels a little fraught and...
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Shanghai No. 1 Seafood Village

Shanghai No. 1 Seafood is on the fancier side - prices are higher and the whole place looks and feels like an upscale Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. While the space is quirky (yes, that’s red velvet covering the walls), the menu is filled with crowd-pleasers and everything is served family-style, making it ideal for big groups.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

East Harbor Seafood Palace

East Harbor Seafood Palace is our favorite dim sum spot in Sunset Park. Stop by with a group around noon on a weekend, and there will almost definitely be a wait - but the space is enormous, so you’ll probably be eating shrimp and watercress dumplings within 20 minutes of walking through the front doors. The beef ribs are especially good (and peppery) here, and the taro pork dumplings should be on your table. And if you’re eating later in the day, this place is also open for dinner with an expansive Cantonese menu.
RESTAURANTS
nhpbs.org

America’s Test Kitchen From Cook’s Illustrated

Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster teach viewers how to make Easy Pancakes. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of turkey bacon. Gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews syrup dispensers, and science expert Dan Souza demystifies the science of baking soda and browning. Test cook Becky Hays makes Julia decadent Creamy French-Style Scrambled Eggs.
RECIPES
New England Today

New England Clam and Seafood Chowder

This chowder combines lessons that I learned from Marjorie Druker, owner of the Massachusetts-based New England Soup Factory, and Arturo Camacho, executive chef of Shell & Bones in New Haven, Connecticut. Camacho garnishes his bowls with kettle-style potato chips; Druker, meanwhile, gravitates toward tried-and-true oyster crackers. Whatever the garnish, I love the creamy lightness of this broth.
RECIPES
longisland.com

Sexy Crab Cajun Seafood Joint Opens in Levittown

Sexy Crab recently opened in Levittown and diving into the menu you will find everything you want and expect from a cajun seafood joint. Appetizers include hush puppies ($4), popcorn shrimp ($9), and fried oyster ($11). Get the clam chowder ($6), lobster biscuit soup ($6), or the Tom yum soup, a spicy mix of shrimp, scallop and sausage ($9).You can also choose from shrimp ($13), chicken ($12) or catfish ($13) po’ boy sandwiches and their cajun fried rice with chicken ($13), shrimp ($14), lobster ($26), or king crab ($27).
LEVITTOWN, NY
The Infatuation

Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish

Since 1966, this spot has been the best place to eat on the Miami River - where you can watch yachts and old-school fishing boats drift by over the course of lunch or dinner. It’s still a good choice because it’s delicious, simple, and wonderfully unpretentious. Start with some fried shellfish, listen closely to the daily specials, and if it’s stone crab season, you know what to do.
RESTAURANTS
KDRV

In the Kitchen: Irish Seafood Chowder

This recipe for Irish chowder is both adaptable and delicious – you can easily vary it to suit your taste. Smoked fish, such as salmon, is the only essential seafood item, as it adds the depth of flavor needed to support more delicate seafood like bay scallops, shrimp and cod.
RECIPES
nhpbs.org

New Recipes for the Grill

Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make Grill-Fried Chicken Wings. Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews ice packs. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of supermarket barbecue sauce. Test cook Bryan Roof makes Julia perfect Grilled Pork Burgers.
RECIPES
nhpbs.org

Holiday Roast and Potatoes

In this episode, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make the ultimate Boneless Rib Roast with Yorkshire Pudding and Jus. Then, tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a taste test of black tea. Finally, test cook Ashley Moore shares the secret to perfect Lighthouse Inn Potatoes.
RECIPES
nhpbs.org

Spaghetti House Classics

Test cook Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison the perfect Hearty Beef Lasagna. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of block mozzarella. Test cook Lan Lam makes Bridget a new weeknight favorite—Chicken Scarpariello.
RECIPES
Lifehacker

The Best Way to Cook Seafood If You're Skittish About Cooking Seafood

I only have one fitness goal for 2022: Get real swole. This, of course, involves eating a lot of protein, and sea creatures are a great source. For most of my life, fish was something that was battered in cornmeal and deep fried. If I had to pick one fish to eat for the rest of my life, catfish, prepared as I’ve just described, would be it, but’s not exactly a convenient (or “healthy”) preparation method, and getting a lot of convenient protein every day is going to be a key part of journey.
FOOD & DRINKS
progressivegrocer.com

Handy Seafood Plant-Based Crabless Cake

Even seafood suppliers are getting in on the plant-based act: Handy Seafood, America’s oldest seafood processor, has now launched a Plant-Based Crabless Cake, which the company developed to serve the fast-growing flexitarian consumer market. Produced at Handy’s plant in Crisfield, Md., the frozen crabless cake is made with responsibly sourced vegan ingredients and contains 10 grams of the brand’s proprietary pea and wheat protein blend per serving. The entrée-sized item offers a crab cake-like texture, as well as a savory Maryland-style flavor complemented by red and green peppers, and onions. The suggested retail price is $5.99 per 6-ounce carton containing two crabless cakes.
CRISFIELD, MD
Austin 360

Viet-Cajun seafood restaurant Happy Rito Seafood now open in Cedar Park

The Viet-Cajun crawfish scene that took off in Houston last decade is starting to make inroads in the Austin area. The latest entrant in the genre comes from chef-restaurateur Ethan Huynh, who opened Happy Rito Seafood in Cedar Park in November. The Houston native grew up in Southern Louisiana, where...
AUSTIN, TX
houmatimes.com

Vietnamese and Seafood Truck Opens Today, January 3

FlamiNguyen food truck opens today, January 3. Providing traditional Vietnamese food and drinks as well as seafood offerings. According to their Facebook page, in addition to the regular menu, today’s daily special is chicken and sausage gumbo. “After years of talking about it, we finally did it! Come and...
RESTAURANTS

