If you were to go into your bank account, digitally increase your balance, and then use that new balance to buy things, it would be called fraud. When the Federal Reserve does that, it is called monetary policy. If you were to offer money to someone in a position of power for a favorable outcome or treatment, it would be called bribery. When big businesses do that with the U.S. government, it’s called lobbying.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO