ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

Carlie C's Deals Jan. 12-18: Chicken thighs, pork roast, London broil, orange juice, taco shells

WRAL News
WRAL News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Carlie C's has new sales this week including Gala apples, chicken thighs and drumsticks, pork roast, London broil, hot dogs, orange juice, taco shells, cough drops and more. * The following sales...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

Someone Once Found This Breaded Organ In A KFC Meal

Every once in a while, we see stories on the news about someone finding something really gross in their fast food: dead insects, used bandages, fingernails, and so on. A lot of these incidents stem from employee accidents, like when one Arby's worker got her finger caught in a meat slicer — the finger eventually ended up in someone's sandwich (via HuffPost).
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garner, NC
Lifestyle
City
Garner, NC
EatingWell

Ina Garten's Skillet-Roasted Chicken and Potatoes Is the Ultimate One-Pan Weeknight Meal

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. "Ina does it again!" We've uttered those words many times about these 24 Ina Garten recipes we can't stop making and more. We found the same sentiment hanging out in the nearly unanimous five-star reviews for a certain low-fuss, high-reward Ina masterpiece that was recently received another very worthy moment in the sun on the Food Network YouTube page.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pork Loin#Orange Juice#Taco Bell#Roast Pork#London Broil#Food Drink#Triangle#Fried Chicken#Hawaiian#Avocado#Russet Potatoes#Loin Fillet#Angus Ny#Best Perch Fillets#Nature#Best Seafood Shrimp#Gwaltney Great Dogs#Eckrich Smoked Sausage#Ball Park Franks#Flanders
Allrecipes.com

15 Top-Rated Braised Chicken Thigh Recipes

Braising is one of the best ways to cook chicken thighs, imparting flavor into the dish and never drying out the chicken. In this tasty collection, we've got lots of recipes for no-fuss dinners featuring braised chicken thighs, including a Moroccan chicken tagine with preserved lemons, drunk chicken in gravy that's a cross between beer-can chicken and coq au vin, an Indian jalfrezi curry dish that uses boneless skinless chicken thighs, and many more.
RECIPES
kingstonthisweek.com

Cook this: Curried chicken thighs with pomegranate from My New Table

Our cookbook of the week is My New Table by Trish Magwood. Over the next two days, we’ll feature another recipe from the book and an interview with the author. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. To try another recipe from the...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
goodhousekeeping.com

Garam Masala Roasted Chicken and Cauliflower

Garam masala adds warming heat and lots of flavor to this simple chicken-and-veggies meal, which can be made in about a half hour. small head cauliflower (about 1 1/2 lb.), quartered, cored, and cut into florets. 3 tbsp. olive oil, divided. 4 tsp. garam masala, divided. small jalapeños, sliced.
RECIPES
Daily Herald

The secret to beautifully glazed roast chicken

The lacquered look of a glazed roasted chicken may be alluring, but it can be a trial to execute well. The sugar in glazes caramelizes in the oven, adding deep sweet-savory notes and intensifying browning. That is, unless the glaze drips off the football-shaped bird, as so many do, creating a sticky, scorched mess on your pan.
RECIPES
kjrh.com

Recipe For Roasted Chicken Thighs Includes A Soup Recipe For The Leftovers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Roasted chicken thighs are the perfect weeknight dinner. Requiring little prep work and lots...
RECIPES
Epicurious

Broiled Eggplant Salad With Sumac Chicken and Pine Nuts

Whether mixed with tahini, yogurt, or just vegetables, there’s no end to how the humble grilled eggplant is used in the Middle East. One of the most common variations is to mix the smashed flesh of roast eggplants with tomatoes, chiles, garlic, and onions that are sometimes even roasted alongside the eggplant. I had a revelation, though, when my good friend Nok Suntaranon invited us over for dinner one night and served us a Thai roasted eggplant salad topped with shrimp, chicken, and eggs, garnished with peanuts and fried shallots. The contrast of flavors and textures was sublime, and it made me wonder why my own roasted eggplant salad couldn’t be upgraded to that level. This recipe, inspired by that dish but entirely Arab in flavor and ingredients, is wonderful as an appetizer or a full meal on its own.
RECIPES
KATU.com

Milk Street's Roasted Acorn Squash with Orange-Herb Salad and Hazelnuts

Milk Street Kitchen Food Editor Bianca Borges shared a recipe from the new cookbook "Milk Street Vegetables" Roasted Acorn Squash with Orange-Herb Salad and Hazelnuts. With its green skin, golden-orange flesh and unique, scalloped exterior, roasted acorn squash makes for an especially attractive autumnal dish. We like to use a very hot oven so the slices develop flavorful caramelization while becoming tender and creamy. A leafy bed of fresh herbs and greens tossed with orange segments and toasted hazelnuts is a perfect complement to the earthy, sweet squash. When prepping the oranges, be sure to reserve the juice, as you’ll need 3 tablespoons to make the vinaigrette.
RECIPES
FOXBusiness

Pricey chicken puts thighs on restaurant menus

Short supplies and escalating costs of chicken breasts and wings are leading restaurants to add thighs and other dark poultry meat to menus and entrees. Long overshadowed by more-coveted and profitable products like breasts and tenders, less-loved portions like thighs and legs have for years been directed toward export markets and lower-profile venues. Amid a national supply crunch that has doubled breast meat prices in 2021, sent wing markets to record levels and left some suppliers short on both, thighs have fresh appeal for meat companies and restaurant operators.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Taco Bell's new crispy chicken wings: By the numbers

Taco Bell has added a surprising new item to its menu: crispy chicken wings. But only temporarily — so if you’d like to sample the chain's latest offering, you'll need to move fast. The fried, bone-in-style wings are available Jan. 6-12 while supplies last. They're for sale after 2 p.m. local time.
RESTAURANTS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
48K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy