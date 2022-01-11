Carlie C's Deals Jan. 12-18: Chicken thighs, pork roast, London broil, orange juice, taco shells

Whether mixed with tahini, yogurt, or just vegetables, there’s no end to how the humble grilled eggplant is used in the Middle East. One of the most common variations is to mix the smashed flesh of roast eggplants with tomatoes, chiles, garlic, and onions that are sometimes even roasted alongside the eggplant. I had a revelation, though, when my good friend Nok Suntaranon invited us over for dinner one night and served us a Thai roasted eggplant salad topped with shrimp, chicken, and eggs, garnished with peanuts and fried shallots. The contrast of flavors and textures was sublime, and it made me wonder why my own roasted eggplant salad couldn’t be upgraded to that level. This recipe, inspired by that dish but entirely Arab in flavor and ingredients, is wonderful as an appetizer or a full meal on its own.

