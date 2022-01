Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.

