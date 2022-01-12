ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Michelle Ann Covert

 20 hours ago

Long-time, lower valley resident, Michelle Ann Covert passed away...

The Guardian

Tony Williams obituary

Tony Williams, an old school friend of mine, who has died aged 80 after complications from Alzheimer’s disease, was a record producer, the founder of Spotlite Records and a pioneer of the appreciation of early modern jazz. Born in Enfield, north London, he was the younger son of Pip...
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
myalbertlea.com

Alan J Christensen

Alan J Christensen, age 72, flew high with angels and was called home on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021 at his home. He defied the odds of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s) and stayed strong through 8 years of the cruel, terminal disease. A celebration of life visitation will be held...
gilavalleycentral.net

Herschel Joseph Medlin

Herschel Joseph Medlin, a resident of Pima and a United States Marine Corps veteran, passed into eternal life, Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021, at the Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, with his beloved wife, Jessica, at his side. Herschel was 48. Herschel was a loyal and faithful protecter of the...
warwickonline.com

Jason K. Spencer

Jason K. Spencer, 46, passed away Saturday December 25, 2021. He was the loving husband to Susana M. (Costa-Mota) Spencer for 25 years. Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Newton T. and Katheryne J. (Long) Spencer; step son to Bill Mason. Jason was the loving father of Kassandra Spencer; brother of Keith Spencer and his wife Christy and Kevin Spencer and his wife Martha. He leaves behind Burland Burbette; who was a father figure to Jason. Jason was full of light; he was the life of the party. His sarcastic, witty sense of humor always made anyone around him laugh. He was a man of his word, if he said he was going to do something he did it, always staying in touch with everyone he cared about near and far. Jason was employed by Verizon since 1997 and worked as a splicer out of the New England way garage. He was a proud member of IBEW local 2323 and loyal member of the 2323 riding club, he had a passion for riding. It was with the RC where he became a beloved friend while supporting many labor and community organizations in their times of need. When Jason wasn't working, he loved spending time with his family in his free time; watching movies, going to dinner and traveling to new places together is what made him happy. He was a great husband and father. In Jason's youth, he enjoyed participating in freestyle rap battles; he could even bust a move and break dance on the dance floor. He was a big fan of the group called "Run DMC" and would always rap their songs anywhere anytime always leaving smiles on everyone's face with his gestures. Jason's genuine dedication in helping others is the reason why he became an organ donor and because of that he is able to save so many more lives. We are so proud of everything he has accomplished in life; he was loved and will be missed by everyone. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 2-4pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889. Burial will be private. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
warwickonline.com

Doreen F. Erwin

Doreen F. Erwin, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Greenwood Center in Warwick. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Violet M. (Young) Erwin and sister of the late Stanley E. Erwin. Doreen was employed in the Jewelry industry for many years before retiring and attended Hillsgrove House where she used her many gifts to serve others. She will be remembered as a woman who had great faith. Her funeral service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Victoria Advocate

Ann Harithas

Ann Harithas was beloved in art circles throughout South Texas for her support and friendship to artists. She died on Dec. 23 at the age of 80. Here are a collection of the art she created and exhibited.
guttenbergpress.com

Marjory Sheckler

Marjory Leone Sheckler, 85, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1936, to Clarence and Mildred (Schultz) Ahrens in Prairie du Chien. Marjory was raised on the family farm and graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she participated on the synchronized swimming club. On Sept. 27, 1959, Marjory was united in marriage with Teddie D. Sheckler in Prairie du Chien. Throughout the years, Marjory worked as a cook at B.A. Kennedy School. She enjoyed attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events. Marjory served on the Crawford County Board and helped take care of the flower gardens and hummingbird feeders on St. Feriole Island.
The Guardian

Sir James Armour obituary

My father, James Armour, known as Jimmy, who has died aged 92, was a veterinary scientist and teacher who specialised in the diagnosis and treatment of parasitic diseases in animals. He was involved in the development of the “wonder drug” Ivermectin, used to treat worms, lice and ticks in animals and to eradicate African River Blindness in people.
marshallradio.net

Thomas Spielmann

The funeral service for Thomas Spielmann, 69, of Marshall, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Remembrance Center. Interment will follow the service at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall. The Horvath Funeral Service of Marshall is handling the arrangements.
pdccourier.com

Theresa L. Henkes

Theresa Lynn Henkes, 48, of Guttenberg, formerly of Monona, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, conducted by Rev. Chris Podhajsky. Visitation was before services at the church. Burial was at St. Patrick...
fortatkinsononline.com

Ann Freidig

Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Ann Freidig, entered the gates of heaven on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Ann was born on February 29, 1952 in Monroe, daughter of the late Howard and LaVon (Driefke) Keehn. Ann’s true passion in life was helping and caring for others.
thefallonpost.org

Obituary -- Angela Michelle Worrad

Angela passed away suddenly on December 19, 2021, at the age of 42. Born in Reno May 19, 1979, to Billie Graves and James Watson. Angela has spent most of her life between Fallon and Yerington, NV, and a few years between New York and California. She is survived by her four children Daikota Lewis Williams, Alexis Williams, Hailey Worrad, and Austin Worrad; her mother Billie Graves, aunts and uncles Heather and Jeff Walker of Fernley, Clayton, and Diana Larsen of Fallon and numerous cousins.
Cleveland Jewish News

Kleins celebrate 75th anniversary

Morton and Shirley Klein celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. Mort and Shirley have been Beachwood residents for over 50 years and members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple for over 75 years. The Kleins are parents of Linda (Mark) Goldman, Bonnie (Bob) Bernstein) and Howard (Michele) Klein; grandparents of Jessica Goldman, Joshua (Laura) Goldman, Brooke (Adam) Zelwin, Katie (Scott) Matarese and Hallie (David) Moldawer; and great-grandparents of Ari, Chase, Zack, Hannah, Jonathan, Ellie and Molly. Dad still plays duplicate bridge each week at Beachwood Community Center and Mom still enjoys cooking and baking for her family.
