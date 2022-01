New York and New Jersey are joining forces in an attempt to turn the region into a hub for wind power along its coast. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced Wednesday that about half-million acres in an offshore area known as the Bight, which stretches from Montauk Point in Long Island, NY to Cape May, NJ, will be up for auction by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) for wind power development next month in what officials are calling the largest auction of its kind in the United States. It’s also the first under the Biden-Harris administration, which has set a target to deploy 30 gigawatts of wind power by 2030 in the hopes of reducing reliance on fossil-fuels and creating 80,000 jobs for American workers.

