AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has sold another tranche of stock, the latest in a flurry of selling he had warned investors was coming but said today is now over. According to an SEC filing, the exec unloaded 312,500 shares yesterday at $22.846 — so about $7.14 million. Last month, he divested $9.65 million worth of shares in one sale after unloading a first tranche of stock for about $25 million. (Separately, CFO Sean Goodman sold most of his shares as well.) Aron had advised stockholders publicly on AMC’s last earnings call that he’d be selling shares for estate planning purposes and...

