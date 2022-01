Ice anglers who hunt walleyes through the ice know the feeling. Watching a promising thick line come through on your electronics, it holds for just a moment while you are poised, ready to set the hook to only watch it slowly fade away. In spending many hours playing the game, there are certainly a few ways to “tease” walleyes and saugers into getting their teeth into your offering and ultimately ice more walleyes.

