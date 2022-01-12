ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Maryland school district requests National Guard to fill in for sick bus drivers

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6vmD_0dkHIWWl00
Yellow school buses parked diagonally Mint Images/Getty Images

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — One of the largest school districts in Maryland is asking for help at the highest level to address its bus driver shortage brought on by the omicron surge.

Montgomery County Public Schools asked county officials to urge the state to deploy the National Guard and have them drive the district's school buses.

On Wednesday, staffing shortages resulted in 40 to 80 routes being canceled, according to Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman Chris Cram.

The school system serves more than 162,000 students and includes 1,400 buses.

Cram told ABC News the state hasn't responded to the school district's request as of Wednesday evening.

Montgomery County's request is among some of the extraordinary moves that school districts have made to fill staffing shortages caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Board of Education voted on a measure to change the requirements for hiring substitute teachers.

Anyone over 18 who has a high school diploma and passes a background check can apply to be a substitute teacher. The new regulation will remain in effect until June, officials said.

School districts in Palo Alto, California, and Hays County, Texas, have also reached out to parents to help fill the shortages caused by sick substitute teachers and other staff.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges

Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. The widespread absences have only added to the difficulty of keeping students on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Ohio takes big step by sending body cams to all its prisons

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio will deploy more than 5,000 body cameras in all 28 prisons and its adult parole authority offices by May, the state corrections agency director said Thursday. The agency signed a five-year contract with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon for the cameras worth $6.9 million...
OHIO STATE
WOKV

Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B

BOSTON — (AP) — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The settlement with 39 state attorneys...
EDUCATION
WOKV

US to allow teen semi drivers in test apprenticeship program

DETROIT — (AP) — The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
City
California, MD
State
Texas State
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WOKV

Atlanta opening new police precinct amid secession push

ATLANTA — (AP) — Atlanta’s recently elected mayor unveiled a new police precinct in the city’s large Buckhead district on Thursday, as he tries to head off an effort to turn the wealthy, white enclave into its own city over concerns about a spike in crime.
ATLANTA, GA
WOKV

Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

4 Arkansas inmates sue jail, doctor for receiving ivermectin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Four inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail sued the facility and its doctor Thursday after they said were unknowingly prescribed ivermectin to treat COVID-19 despite health officials' warnings that the anti-parasitic drug shouldn't be used for that purpose. The American Civil Liberties...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#School Districts#The National Guard#Abc News#Abc Audio
WOKV

Probe finds 'unintentional mistakes' in Petito police stop

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — An investigation has found that Utah police made “several unintentional mistakes” when they stopped Gabby Petito and her boyfriend before she was killed in what became a high-profile missing person case. The independent report released Wednesday examines a traffic stop...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WOKV

Ruling raises new questions about remote testimony in court

An overturned conviction in Missouri is raising new questions about video testimony in criminal court cases nationwide, and the ruling could have ripple effects through a justice system increasingly reliant on remote technology as it struggles with a backlog of cases during the coronavirus pandemic. Missouri's highest court on Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

Seditious conspiracy: 11 Oath Keepers charged in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Despite hundreds of charges already brought in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WOKV

San Diego supervisor's house fire is considered suspicious

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Police are treating a fire at the home of a San Diego County leader and his wife, a prominent labor official, as suspicious. County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said he and wife Lorena Gonzalez and their family were awoken by smoke alarms around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WOKV

DA criticized for handling of police shooting of 8-year-old

A hearing for a teenager charged with murder in the death of an 8-year-old girl hit by police gunfire was postponed Thursday as elected officials and activists stepped up their criticism of a prosecutor's handling of the case so far. Authorities say Angelo Ford, 16, got into an argument and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WOKV

California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California’s governor on Thursday rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying that the governor called one of America's “most notorious crimes.”. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has cited RFK as his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
46K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy