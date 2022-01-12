ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best of the NXpress Nintendo Podcast: A Heated Debate About Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

By NXpress Podcast
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleZelda II: The Adventure of Link was an incredibly assured attempt to rewrite the rules of the entire series. Unfortunately, most people just don’t like change and...

T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Plus January 2022 PS5, PS4 Games Announced

DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4) Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) Again, it's a strong selection — at least in our humble opinion. DIRT 5 is a rock solid racer, and Persona 5 Strikers is an especially stylish action RPG. Given that it's a new release, we'll have to wait and see how Deep Rock Galactic holds up (it does have space dwarves, to be fair) — but even if it turns out to be a bust, we're still looking at one of the best months for PS Plus in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
VIDEO GAMES
#The Adventure#Iheartradio
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Brett's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Brett Posner-Ferdman. 5. Persona 5 Strikers. The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back, and better than ever! Going into 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Siliconera’s Nintendo Switch Game of the Year 2021

2021 was a packed year for the Nintendo Switch, both in quantity and quality. There are simply too many worthy releases to honor in our Switch Game of the Year 2021 picks! But we’ll do our best. Here are the top titles on the platform. These awards represent the...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

God of War Ragnarök May Arrive in September 2022

We've known for quite some time that God of War Ragnarök is coming in 2022. However, we may have narrowed it down when it’s coming out, thanks to a new leak. As of this writing, the game is expected to launch on September 30, 2022. The alleged release...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022

Every year has been a good year to be a Nintendo Switch owner, and 2022 will be no different. Nintendo and third-party developers have already revealed several major games that are coming to Switch next year, including the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3 (finally!), and Triangle Strategy, and there are surely many more unannounced titles where that came from. So let’s pause for a minute and reflect on just how exciting this lineup is! Here are the biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022 that we know about so far, plus a couple extras to keep watch for.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Nobody Saves the World hits Xbox and PC this month, including Game Pass

Nobody Saves the World will be released later this month for Xbox consoles and PC, it has been announced. The latest game from Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios will launch on January 18 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Windows and Steam. It will also be available through...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

10 most anticipated new tabletop RPGs coming out in 2022

Tabletop role-playing games currently exist in an interesting space. The shipping bottlenecks and material shortages that plagued publishers throughout the last year continue, with relief coming briefly and sporadically. But the popularity of board games and role-playing games boomed under lockdowns, and it shows no signs of slowing down in the New Year.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

From NFTs to the Metaverse, here are 4 video game trends to watch in 2022

Hold on tight, gamers: 2022 is going to be weird. When it came to the video game industry, 2021 felt like 12 months of table setting. Between long delays and experimental tech trends, it quickly became clear that 2022 was going to be a significant year for video games. Futuristic concepts like “the Metaverse” and “blockchain gaming” began to dominate conversations throughout 2021, but they weren’t just hollow buzzwords. Some of the biggest companies in the world put serious money behind those ideas, ensuring that they’d be around for a while longer — for better or worse.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

You Can Now Play Counter-Strike on a Nintendo DS

Playing first-person shooters on the Nintendo DS may seem like an unusual idea at first, until you realize just how many ports of Call of Duty games are available on the system. While the original handheld has since been discontinued for years now, development for it has not stopped, and now you can even enjoy the wonders and pains of Counter-Strike on the Nintendo DS! An alpha version is now available for download, developed by a well-known programmer for Nintendo DS, PSVita, Wii, GameBoy, and more. Check out a video of the game running in the Nintendo DS below, as well as details on how you yourself can knife and smoke in the game, provided you have a DS as well.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: How Many Hours Did You Contribute to Playing Zelda This Year?

The Zelda series is my form of a comfort blankie. When I play any game from what is ultimately my favorite franchise, I feel completely content. Whether I’m traversing Hyrule Field in Ocarina of Time, or running for my life as a Guardian chases me in Breath of the Wild, I know my time has been well spent (for me, at least). And this very thought leads me to wonder just how much time I’ve sunk into playing Zelda games this year — it’s sure been a lot!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

11 Best Action-Adventure Games of 2021

2022 is looking like it’s going to be a banger year for gaming (barring mass delays, of course), but even though 2021 didn’t have as many massive potentially all-time great releases as it looks like the coming year is going to have, there was still no shortage of excellent games to play throughout the year. Here, we’re going to take a look at some of our favourite action-adventure games of the last 12-month period, before picking one of them as the best of the lot.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Which Nintendo Switch is best for you?

For several years now, Nintendo has been the king of handheld gaming consoles with its Nintendo Switch. The Switch is a versatile console that you can take with you on the go or dock it at your television and game on the big screen. When the console was originally released...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What are Your Hopes for Zelda in the New Year?

Another year has come and is almost gone, and what a ride it’s been! We celebrated the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, which left me wanting a bit more to be honest. We saw a new trailer for the sequel to Breath of the Wild at E3 back in June. And Nintendo Switch online launched Nintendo 64 games, which will allow us to tackle both Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, and fill us with blissful nostalgia.
VIDEO GAMES

