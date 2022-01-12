Best of the NXpress Nintendo Podcast: A Heated Debate About Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Playing first-person shooters on the Nintendo DS may seem like an unusual idea at first, until you realize just how many ports of Call of Duty games are available on the system. While the original handheld has since been discontinued for years now, development for it has not stopped, and now you can even enjoy the wonders and pains of Counter-Strike on the Nintendo DS! An alpha version is now available for download, developed by a well-known programmer for Nintendo DS, PSVita, Wii, GameBoy, and more. Check out a video of the game running in the Nintendo DS below, as well as details on how you yourself can knife and smoke in the game, provided you have a DS as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO