The Emerald Isle is compact enough that each leg of the journey is under three hours by car. One of the best things about self-drive Ireland trips is that you (quite literally) set the pace when exploring different counties and can stop off at charming villages. With this Ireland adventure that includes discounted travel dates in spring, summer and fall, you'll start on the east coast in vibrant Dublin. Then, you'll work your way around the island, spending time in the heartland of Kilkenny as well as in Limerick and Sligo, two coastal towns along the Wild Atlantic Way.

