ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

$1499 – Mediterranean Cruises w/Air, Drinks, Tips & Upgrade

By Charlie Rosas
travelzoo.com
 3 days ago

These dreamy Mediterranean cruises are paired with roundtrip airfare and loads of perks. Cancel this trip up to 90 days before departure for a full refund. This deal packages roundtrip airfare, a Princess cruise through the Mediterranean and peak-season summer dates. Travelzoo members can indulge in perks you can't find anywhere...

www.travelzoo.com

Comments / 0

Related
elliott.org

Norwegian Cruise Line made us stay inside our cabin for four days! Is this legal?

Norwegian Cruise Line just forced a triple-vaccinated husband and wife to stay inside their cabin without reprieve for four days. And when the ship finally returned to New York, two burly NCL crew members inexplicably continued to prevent the couple’s escape. How is this possible? That’s what the bewildered COVID-negative duo wants to know.
LIFESTYLE
cruiseindustrynews.com

These Cruise Ships Continue to Sit in Limbo

While most of the world’s cruise ships are now back in service, an entire fleet of vessels continues to sit idle in several spots around the globe. These cruise vessels are entering 2022 without known plans for the future. Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest on 15 ships...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Princess Cruises#Restaurants#Mediterranean Cruises
blackchronicle.com

As COVID surges with omicron’s spread, should you cancel your cruise?

COVID is, once again, a dominating topic of conversation as the country enters yet another surge in cases with the omicron variantexpected to have massive spread in coming months. And at the same time as cases surge shoreside, the numbers of COVID cases reported on cruise ships are starting to stack up again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

This New 600-Foot Luxury Cruise Liner Offers 50 Suites With Private Balconies

Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more. The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort. Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
The Independent

Best beach holidays to book in 2022

The damp grey skies of a British winter are enough to get most people pining for a bit of warmth and colour –â¯bright blue skies, golden sandy beaches and turquoise seas. If you’re looking for a blast of winter sun or some enticing ideas for a summertime break, here are some beach holidays to inspire you. LanzaroteCombine a classic beach experience with some truly otherworldly landscapes in volcanic Lanzarote. TUI has a week’s B&B in the five-star Hotel Volcan Lanzarote, which is built in traditional low-rise Canarian style and is a short walk from Playa Blanca’s beaches and tapas bars....
TRAVEL
cruiseradio.net

Omicron Forces Norwegian to Cancel Additional Cruises, Delay Restart For Five Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that it will be canceling upcoming cruises for three ships and delaying the return of five other vessels. On Tuesday, the current sailing of Norwegian Pearl and the sailing of Norwegian Getaway which was due to depart on Wednesday were each canceled. Pearl, which was two days into a scheduled 11-day sailing, began making its way back to Miami so it could disembark passengers.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
travelleaders.com

Up to $3,000 in Savings & Reduced Air - Celebrity Cruises

Welcome to a place where you can escape and experience all the things you’ve been missing for so long. This is a place where the everyday gives way to the extraordinary. A place with more space to lose yourself in and more luxury to love. Where the possibilities are as endless as the views. Where you can disconnect entirely while you reconnect with each other—and the world. This place is Celebrity Beyond, the newest ship by Celebrity Cruises. Soak up the sun, salt breezes, and stunning scenery in newly expanded open-air spaces. Savor fine dining that rivals anything you’d find on land. During your voyage, you’ll conveniently enjoy the things that matter most — drinks, Wi-Fi and tips — which are always included. Plus, enjoy exclusive amenities on select sailings, up to $3,000 in savings and an extra $50 onboard credit, only when you book through our agency.
LIFESTYLE
KEYT

CDC warns off tourists from popular Caribbean island getaway

In its first update of travel advisories for 2022, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added just one new destination — a popular Caribbean winter getaway — to its highest-risk category. The CDC advises travelers to avoid Aruba, a Dutch island just off the coast...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelzoo.com

$1599 – Explore Europe's Capitals: 4-Country Tour w/Air

From the Brandenburg Gate to Budapest's Castles, see the best of Central Europe with this tour. Cancel this trip up to 60 days before departure for a full refund. Visit four of Central Europe's most fascinating capital cities with this value-packed tour. Not only does this package take care of all the logistics for you, but it also includes dates in October-November when crowds are thinner.
TRAVEL
travelleaders.com

Find Romance in the Mediterranean

“Eternal City” Rome boasts an enormous wealth of culture and history. Travel back to the time of gladiators and Caesars at the Colosseum, book a behind-the-scenes tour of the Sistine Chapel or stroll to Trevi fountain with a cone of gelato and throw in your coins. Visit Naples, with its historic city center deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site while sharing culinary indulgences like wood-fired Margherita pizza, spaghetti alle vongole or a zeppole dusted with powdered sugar. Soak in the sun along the glamorous Italian Riviera when you visit Santa Margherita on the Celebrity Beyond. Their Three Pearls of the Paradise Coast tour transports you to a handful of the most incredible sites on the Italian coast - Santa Margherita, Portofino, and Rapallo.
LIFESTYLE
cruiseradio.net

Flying to your cruise? Here are 13 tips for traveling with children

Let’s face it – kids are not always great travelers. If your family isn’t lucky enough to live within driving distance to a cruise departure port, you’ll probably need to start your sailing vacation with a flight. That’s more travel time for your children to throw tantrums, make a mess, and stress you out.
RELATIONSHIPS
travelzoo.com

$499 – Last-Minute Azores Vacation w/Air

Scenic Terceira is home to the Azores' oldest city and an ancient, explorable lava cave. Fly to Portugal as soon as this month and witness the dramatic natural landscapes of the Azores. This vacation offers hotel accommodations on the Azores' Terceira Island and 7 nights of exploring on your own — plus exclusive nonstop airfare for a quick arrival to this island paradise.
TRAVEL
travelzoo.com

$1898 – French Polynesia 4-Star Vacation incl. Air

For less than $2000, start the new year with an escape to paradise. Moorea is widely known as one of the most beautiful islands in the world, with its lush jagged mountainsides and manicured beaches. See what makes it so memorable, plus stay at a 4-star resort for $1898 per person, including airfare.
RETAIL
pdxpipeline.com

Save $10 w/ Portland Spirit Cruises New Year Discount Special | Promo Code Available for Lunch & Dinner Cruises Through March

Save $10 per adult on a lunch or dinner cruise January – March 2022. Delicious Northwest cuisine, live piano music and amazing river views provide the perfect ingredients for an afternoon to remember. Whether it’s a birthday celebration or family gathering, this 2-hour cruise on the Willamette River is perfect for Portland natives and newcomers alike.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy