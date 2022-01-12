ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Starbound - XS Corporation Mechs v.1.05 - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXS Corporation Mechs is a mod for Starbound, created by TShinzon.. This project adds...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Adds 3 Games

In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Brett's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Brett Posner-Ferdman. 5. Persona 5 Strikers. The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back, and better than ever! Going into 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
#Mods#Xs Corporation Mechs#Mod Xsmech
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In January: Pokemon Legends Arceus, God of War, And More

Welcome to 2022! The year has officially kicked off, and it looks like the next 365 days will be packed full of high-profile releases on PC and console. While February 2022 currently has the Q1 lion's share of big-name releases, January feels like a deceptive calm before the storm. You won't see too many new games on this list, but there are a few big names that are taking advantage of the more subdued release schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Xbox Game Pass January 2022 Games: All Console and PC Additions

Microsoft has been gradually evening the playing field against Sony thanks to their ongoing Game Pass subscription service. Being such a highly consumer-friendly service, players who own an Xbox or a PC are given access to a Netflix-like selection of games to play with reasonable monthly or yearly prices. Quite often, there are new releases that come with the service. Now that the new year has just kicked off, let’s see what games we can expect on Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

15 Best PS5 Games of 2021

Compared to the banger year that was 2020, 2021 was a relatively quiet one for PlayStation- but we’re at a point where even relatively quiet years are brimming with excellent games to play across a variety of different genres. PS5 and PS4 players had no shortage of excellent games to choose from over the last 12 months, and here, we’re going to highlight a handful of those as the ones that we enjoyed the most- before picking one of them as the ultimate winner for the year.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Crystar Switch Port Nanana Trailer Introduces the Drooling Ghost

Publisher NIS America has shared a new Crystar Switch port Nanana trailer, which introduces the drooling female revenant. Here’s the new Crystar Switch port Nanana trailer:. In case you missed it, you can find the Sen character trailer here and the story trailer for the game here. Here’s a...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite: The Best Missing Halo Weapons We Want To See

Halo Infinite released in late 2021, and the game is a glorious return to the series' acclaimed roots, with a wide-open Halo ring to explore and plenty of aliens to slaughter. With the new game came plenty of new weapons--the Skewer is an instant classic--but it also left out plenty of classics. That makes sense, of course, as it could be overkill to have every past gun in Halo Infinite, but there are still several we'd like to see make a return. Given the evolving nature of the game and 343 Industries' plan to support it for years to come, that means we could potentially actually see some of these wishes come true. These are the classic Halo guns we want to see added to Halo Infinite. And no, don't worry--garbage-tier weapons like the Suppressor, flamethrower, and Brute Spiker have not been included.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

The first Halo was originally meant to be an open-world game

Halo Infinite is now out in the wild, and it’s the first large scale open-world game in the long-running series of FPS games. But it turns out that Halo was originally conceived of as having an open-world setting – its developers, however, had to pare things back for the hardware available 20 years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Rally Trophy - game update 1.0.1 - Download

This is patch 1.0.1 for Rally Trophy. Install it by extracting the archive into game’s main folder. Patch zainstaluj poprzez wypakowanie archiwum do folderu z gr¹. Note: Make sure you install the patch into the directory your copy of Rally Trophy is in!. Example: C:\Program Files\Jowood\Rally Trophy\. BUGFIXES:
VIDEO GAMES
Phandroid

How to download PlayStation 5 games remotely

If you are on this page, there is a good chance you are one of those lucky people who managed to get their hands on the unicorn-ish Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console. You are enjoying playing your favorite games, especially PS5 editions and exclusives, but are wondering how you can download PlayStation 5 games remotely. This is something that can help you save a lot of time. You can add a title to the download list even when you are away from the console so that once you have the controller in hand, you are ready to go instead of waiting.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Theme Park World - game update 2.0 - Download

This is 2.0 patch for Theme Park World. It upgrades the 1.0 and 1.1 English versions of Theme Park World (a.k.a. Sim Theme Park) to version 2.0. This patch is unneeded if you own the game's Gold Edition. Last update: Sunday, January 2, 2022. Genre: Strategy. File size: 5.6 MB.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Halo Infinite Review

With the announcement of another game in the Halo series, fans everywhere leapt to their feet and it was almost as if you could hear the series chorus wherever you were. As a much beloved franchise that has stood the test of time for more than two decades now, there have been numerous attempts to refresh the formula and make the series feel different than a level-based FPS game. Halo Infinite does just that, taking the focus from campaign levels to a wide open world a-la Ubisoft titles. With improvements on traversal, gunplay, and an overall feeling of vastness that wasn’t as present in older titles, Infinite is an insane deal to get on a service like Xbox Games Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Eurofighter Typhoon - Registry Fix (Joystick Fix) - Game mod - Download

Registry Fix (Joystick Fix) is a mod for Eurofighter Typhoon by unknown creator. after installing the patch your joystick still doesn't work as expected can you please download the following file. The registry file from the Typhoon patch may not be required for all users, and if installed may cause...
VIDEO GAMES

