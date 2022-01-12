ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists ID Genes That Make Your ​Fingerprints

 3 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Your fingerprints may be more than a surefire way to identify you: New research suggests their patterns may be linked to genes that guide limb development. "People may wonder why our team is working on fingerprints," said co-senior study author Sijia Wang,...

insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious 'Brain Tsunamis' Occuring Moments Before Death Observed in Humans

In a minute, an average of 100 people die somewhere in the world. Scientists say the time near this inevitable demise could be powered by something "amazing and mysterious" taking place in someone's head. For years, scientists have been studying the brain processes of a human when it dies, and...
SCIENCE
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a terrifying bug with 1,300 legs and it’ll haunt your dreams

Scientists have discovered the first “true” millipede and it looks like it was pulled straight from the horror dimension. Eumillipes Persephone is an eyeless millipede that has over 1,000 legs across its long body. Virginia Tech researchers found E. Persephone in the depths of Australia’s underground. Scientists say it’s the first super-elongated millipede from the country. It’s also the newest record holder for the animal with the greatest number of legs. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! This 1,306-leg millipede looks like a horror movie monster Eumillipes persephone is named after the Greek queen...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists discover white-handed gibbons that have been evolving in the south of Malaysia

Many captive gibbons kept in zoos and rescue centers have been seized from illegal pet trade, private collectors, and plantations where their natural habitats are getting destroyed. In 2013, the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN) was established in Peninsular Malaysia to...
PETS
ScienceAlert

The Famous Fossils Scientists Got Incredibly Wrong

We sort of take for granted the depictions of prehistoric beasties illustrated in the books of our childhood. But piecing together Earth's murky past is a lot harder than it sounds. Scientists have to rely on fragmentary bones, weathered footprints, impressions in rock – these don't always capture the fine...
SCIENCE
CNET

Scientists follow ancient clues to reveal oldest social network

Way, way, waaay before the invention of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, researchers say, a social network once existed in Africa -- and the striking revelation comes to us through a bunch of ostrich eggshell beads. Among the oldest ornaments ever made, dating back as much as 50,000 years, these neutral-toned,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
marthastewart.com

Your Fingerprints Could Help Uncover Treatments for Diseases and Disorders—Here's How

It's been long understood that our fingerprints are unique to us as individuals, but how they are created has always been up in the air. New research published in the journal Cell found that a gene within our bodies is responsible for fingerprint development. Plus, our fingerprints are based on "phenotypical traits," which is the association between genes and observable traits. "We started the work purely out of curiosity. But later it turns out fingerprint pattern is associated with genes for limb growth, which are critical for fetal development. This provides another classic example of pleiotropy, when multiple phenotypes are interrelated to each other and are affected by the same genes," said Sijia Wang, the co-senior author and a geneticist at the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health, in a media release. As a result, scientists can now better identify treatments for various diseases and disorders based on fingerprints.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find leftovers of Earth’s dramatic formation

Researchers have uncovered the most detail ever of the mysterious structures laying between the Earth’s mantle and core. This provides the strongest evidence yet they started life as an ocean of molten magma that eventually sunk. The team of international researchers, including scientists from The Australian National University (ANU),...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Gene discovered crucial to making crop plants produce clonal seeds

Researchers from KeyGene and Wageningen University & Research (WUR), in collaboration with colleagues from Japan and New Zealand, have discovered a gene that will make it possible to produce seeds from crops that are genetically identical to the mother plant and that do not need pollination. This phenomenon, called apomixis,...
AGRICULTURE
technologynetworks.com

Fingerprint Patterns Influenced by the Same Genes As Limb Development

In the most comprehensive analysis to date, researchers found that the shapes of fingerprints—whether they are circular, wavy, or winding—are influenced by the genes responsible for limb development instead of skin patterning. The study, presented January 6 in the journal Cell, could help scientists better understand the association between genes and phenotypical traits in humans.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID

WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Polish scientists have found a gene that they say more than doubles the risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19, a discovery they hope could help doctors identify people who are most at risk from the disease. With vaccine hesitancy a major factor behind high...
WORLD

