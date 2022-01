Today our KDUZ Classic takes us back to January 12th, 1980, the third of three non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, it was the one week, January 5th where it fell to #2, causing this classic to miss out on being the first #1 hit of the 1980’s, an honor that would insted fall to Casey and the Sunshine Band, though upon returning to the top spot for a final week, this single became the first single to hold the #1 position in different decades.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO