As fertilizer costs continue to rise, farmers are working hard to plan and budget for the 2022 growing season. Fertilizer is a necessity for farmers, allowing them to achieve the high yields needed to meet demand and keep their operations afloat. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), fertilizer costs have risen as much as 300% in some areas — adding significant pressure to farmers’ pocketbooks.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO