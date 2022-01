The Charlotte Hornets seem to be finding a really nice groove as of late. They’ve won six of their last eight games, including two wins back to back against the defending NBA champions. On Wednesday night, they beat the Philadelphia 76ers, who were on a seven game winning streak. The Sixers were also on a 16-game winning streak against the Hornets that dated all the way back to 2016. Thankfully, Charlotte put end to both streaks and played one of their best games of the season on both sides of the ball.

