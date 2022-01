East Lansing – Michigan State hadn’t played in a week, and it looked like a team shaking off some rust. Hosting Minnesota, a team that had lost two in a row, the Spartans struggled defensively and couldn’t keep the Golden Gophers off the offensive glass, but thanks to an A.J. Hoggard drive and dish to Joey Hauser in the final seconds, No. 10 Michigan State pulled out a 71-69 victory Wednesday at the Breslin Center for its ninth straight victory.

