Kudos to drummer Johnny Kelly on putting it about as succinctly as it can be put — “All roads lead to Black Sabbath.” He’s not wrong, at least as regards any and all things heavy. The former Type O Negative and longtime Danzig basher has joined forces with Vessel of Light‘s Dan Lorenzo in the new band Patriarchs in Black — because what’s been getting a lot of good press lately if not patriarchy? — and signed to MDD Records for an impending debut release.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO