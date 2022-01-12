ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ethanol producers to electric car makers: We’re greener than you are

By Chuck Abbott
thefern.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith automakers shifting toward the production of electric cars and trucks, the ethanol industry said on Wednesday that biofuels will be an important tool against global warming, and arguably create less pollution than battery-powered vehicles. The comparison was based on...

thefern.org

Comments / 0

Related
matadornetwork.com

Study confirms: producing electric vehicles emits fewer emissions than producing traditional cars

DRIVING ACROSS THE United States in an electric vehicle keeps getting easier. Electric vehicle (RV) charging stations are increasingly popular on roads through big cities, surround national parks, and dot interstate highways, and the number of miles an electric vehicle can go on one charge continues to increase. There are even electric-only “gas stations” popping up in Europe and the Americas.
CARS
AFP

Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

The used car market in the United States is seeing an unprecedented phenomenon: owners selling vehicles for as much or more than they paid for them. The strange twist comes as a global shortage of computer chips amid the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled auto manufacturing, fueling a price increase for used vehicles, which in turn helped drive record US inflation last year. It "100 percent is a new trend," which is unlikely to end soon, said Aurelien Guillaud, owner of Arlington Auto Group (AAG), a car dealership based in Arlington, Virginia, just outside the nation's capital. Due to the shortage of new vehicles, there has been an influx of demand for used cars, he said.
ECONOMY
Taylor Daily Press

Audi sells more than half of electric cars | Leadership

Total Audi deliveries fell slightly last year, by 0.7 percent to 1.68 million. However, the automaker was on track in the first half of the year, with a record 981,681 deliveries in six months. After that, the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors has hampered production. As a result, deliveries fell by more than a third in the fourth quarter.
CARS
CNET

Toyota wants to 'refurbish' cars like phones and make them like-new

Refurbished gadgets are nothing new, but the idea of remanufacturing a car to make it like-new? That's an interesting proposition to extend the lifecycle of a car. Toyota UK thinks it may be the ticket to increasing a vehicle's lifecycle for customers. Autocar first reported on this program last Friday. Agustin Martin, Toyota president and managing director of Great Britain, told the publication this process will form the backbone of a new mobility sub-brand called Kinto.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Electric Cars#Car Makers#Vehicles#Ag Insider
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
Taylor Daily Press

Shared electric vehicles aren’t always greener

Despite the growing popularity of microelectric mobility, it is not always clear whether these modes of transportation deserve their environmental profile. To answer this question, scientists at the Institute of Transportation Planning and Systems compared different modes of transportation. Their research shows that electrical subsystems do not score well at all in terms of CO2 emissions.
CARS
Vox

Electric cars aren’t just vehicles. They’re big batteries.

Joe Biden is a self-professed “car guy.” As of late, he’s become an electric car guy. And he wants his fellow Americans to be electric car people too. Transportation is responsible for 29 percent of all US greenhouse gas emissions, and Biden’s ambitious climate policy, which aims to create a net-zero economy in the US by 2050, partially hinges on Americans switching from gas- to electric-powered cars and trucks.
POLITICS
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

VinFast wants to build a US battery plant, report says

VinFast is clearly on the move following reservations opening for its first two electric cars meant for sale in the US. According to the company's global CEO, Le Thi Thu Thuy, the carmaker wants to build a battery and battery cell factory locally in the US, too. The executive told Reuters in an interview published Thursday the decision comes as VinFast is moving to only sell electric cars by the end of this year.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Tesla’s Berlin Plant Paying Employees 20% Less Than German Rivals

Major German automotive union IG Metall is eager to represent workers at Tesla’s new factory near Berlin and claimed that employees at the site are being paid significantly less than those working for German carmakers. The union has opened an office near the Tesla factory and speaking with the...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Jalopnik

Hyundai Shuts Down Engine Development, Prepares To Kill Off Gas Cars

You can now add Hyundai to a growing list of automakers, including Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, General Motors and VW Group, that are shutting down development of internal combustion engines. The company announced they too, are shifting their focus to an all electric future. The Korean company has been developing ICE...
ECONOMY
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
CBS News

Inflation is driving up car prices. 6 tips for buying in 2022

2021 was an unusual year for the automotive industry. While customer demand for new cars rebounded from the economic uncertainty of 2020, automakers found themselves unable to meet that demand because of semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain problems, and prices for both new and used cars skyrocketed. So what...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy